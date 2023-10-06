Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesIMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

SafripolEcentric Payment SystemsBurger KingInsight SurveyKLACatchwordsAfriGISBizcommunity.comSmart MediaMpactSportsmans WarehouseEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Retail News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Retail jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Navigating the retail jungle: From e-commerce to brick and mortar

6 Oct 2023
In the world of retail, the customer experience is everything. Product owners must not only create products that meet customer needs but also ensure that the overall shopping experience is enjoyable and convenient. This involves understanding customer feedback, optimising user interfaces, and providing exceptional customer support.
Image by from
Image by Andreas Göllner from Pixabay

“As product owners, we play a pivotal role in bringing products to market and meeting customer expectations. However, this role comes with unique challenges that require adaptability, innovation, and a deep understanding of the industry,” says Home of Nula founder, Tebogo Moraka. The retail space is highly competitive, and new players are entering the space almost all the time.

Thanks to the internet and social media, today's consumers are more informed and demanding than ever before. Product owners must constantly monitor market trends, customer reviews, and social media conversations to adapt their products and strategies accordingly. The customer is the greatest asset for your product.

Choosing who should have your product is almost as important as the product itself. One must do the required due diligence to ensure that from the manufacturer all the way to the retailer, the expectations are clear for the brand you are building.

Local retailers must up their game or risk losing customers to 'fast fashion'
Local retailers must up their game or risk losing customers to 'fast fashion'

By 29 Sep 2023

The relationships with manufacturers are essential because they are your partners in identifying and sourcing the ingredients for your product. This exercise of knowing what goes into your product will be part of your pitch for getting into the suitable spaces.

Being part of the process from the first step means intimate knowledge of the complex systems that take time to understand, which will eventually yield cumulative institutional knowledge for your brand's benefit.

Retailers often deal with large inventories, which can take time to manage efficiently. Product owners must strike a delicate balance between stocking enough inventory to meet demand without overstocking so you don’t suffer losses due to markdowns or obsolescence.

Supply chain disruptions are a reality, and as owners, the daunting task of managing supply chain disruptions, including delays in manufacturing, shipping, and logistics, is a huge and sometimes risky part of the product itself. Developing contingency plans and diversifying suppliers can help mitigate the impact of these disruptions.

How to attain a performance edge in your supply chain
How to attain a performance edge in your supply chain

By 18 Aug 2023

The digital aspect of retail means integrating new technologies into products and processes, including implementing e-commerce platforms, mobile apps, and AI-driven analytics tools. Adapting to these technologies while ensuring a seamless customer experience that delivers on their expectations.

We have become an omni-channel retailing market with multiple channels to distribute the products, including brick-and-mortar stores, e-commerce websites, mobile apps, and social media platforms.

“There must be effective coordination and integration of technology, logistics, and manufacturing and sustainable relationships that will add value to create legacy brands” says Moraka.

All of this is part of a system that requires the right strategy to grow your business in the proper channels to make your products sell themselves.

NextOptions
Read more: Supply Chain Management, Customer experience, shopping experience, retail industry, product management, brick and mortar retail

Related

Kenya's grocery retail sector is a beacon of innovation and growth
Kenya's grocery retail sector is a beacon of innovation and growth3 hours ago
Digital transformation brings new value to the customer experience
Digital transformation brings new value to the customer experience22 Sep 2023
Strengthen your supplier management processes against fraud
Strengthen your supplier management processes against fraud21 Sep 2023
(image: Danette Breitenbach). Nick Law, creative chairperson of Accenture Song, was in South Africa to present the global keynote at the Nedbank IMC Conference
#NedbankIMC2023: Accenture Song's Nick Law - Make advertising that delivers by tapping into the middle18 Sep 2023
Self service must go hand-in-hand with personalisation to cater to all
Self service must go hand-in-hand with personalisation to cater to all5 Sep 2023
Generative AI ushers in a new era for retail
Generative AI ushers in a new era for retail22 Aug 2023
Source: © 123rf In South Africa's retail environment, data is still an untapped opportunity, yet it can revolutionise retail
Data an untapped opportunity in retail with potential to revolutionise the sector18 Aug 2023
Image supplied. CEM Africa 2023 takes place today and tomorrow in Cape Town.
#CEMAfrica2023: AI's impact on CX takes centre stage15 Aug 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz