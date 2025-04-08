Bridging borders: CILT conference to enhance transport connectivity and sustainability

The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport South Africa (CILTSA), alongside its counterparts in Namibia and Zimbabwe, is gearing up to host their annual regional conference during Automechanika Johannesburg 2025. The event will take place from 28 to 29 October at Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand.

Under the theme "Connecting nations: Building sustainable transport networks", this gathering will bring together industry leaders and professionals from the transport, logistics, and supply chain sectors across Southern Africa. The conference will focus on tackling key obstacles impeding the efficiency and sustainability of the region’s transport systems.

This joint initiative underscores the commitment of Southern African countries to enhance connectivity and promote resilient transport networks throughout the region.

"The challenges facing Southern Africa's transport networks require collaborative solutions that transcend national borders," says Elvin Harris, CILTSA president. "This conference brings together the region's brightest minds to forge sustainable pathways for our interconnected future.

"By aligning our infrastructure development, harmonising cross-border processes, and embracing digital innovation, we can transform our transport corridors into powerful engines of regional economic growth and integration."

Regional collaboration takes centre stage

The two-day conference will commence with an opening session featuring welcome addresses from CILT Presidents representing Namibia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe, highlighting the event's regional focus.

A comprehensive panel discussion on cross-border logistics and infrastructure challenges will follow, examining issues such as customs harmonisation, infrastructure development, and resolving border bottlenecks that continue to impede efficient trade across Southern Africa.

"The CILT Conference at Automechanika 2025 represents an unmissable opportunity for Zimbabwe and our neighbouring countries to address the logistical challenges that have long hindered seamless regional trade," states Dr Tapiwa Mujakachi, CILT Zimbabwe president.

"Our economic prosperity depends on efficient transport corridors and border operations. This gathering will enable us to share experiences and develop practical solutions for the bottlenecks affecting our supply chains. By working together across borders, we can create transport networks that are not only more efficient but also environmentally sustainable.”

Embracing digital transformation

Digitalisation stands as a cornerstone of the conference agenda, with a dedicated technical session exploring how technology is revolutionising regional freight management. Industry experts will present the latest developments, such as track-and-trace systems, data analytics, and blockchain applications that are transforming supply chain visibility and efficiency across borders.

Sustainability at the forefront

The second day will pivot towards sustainability and future-proofing transport networks. A distinguished panel featuring environmental experts, transport operators and government officials will explore sustainable transport solutions for the region, including cleaner fuels, intermodal transport options, and sustainable warehousing practices.

Building human capital

Recognising that technology alone cannot drive progress, the conference will address the critical need for skills development and capacity building. Educational institutions will discuss training programmes and opportunities specifically designed to address the skills gap in the transport sector, with special emphasis on creating pathways for youth and women in the industry.

Integrated with the Automechanika exhibition

Conference delegates will have the opportunity to visit the Automechanika Johannesburg exhibition, Southern Africa's leading international trade fair for the automotive service industry, creating a comprehensive experience that bridges theoretical discussions with practical industry innovations.

Transport, logistics and supply chain professionals across the region are encouraged to participate in this landmark event that aims to shape the future of regional transport networks through collaboration, innovation, and sustainable practices.