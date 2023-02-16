Hoorah's full-service media offering set to serve clients in SA, UK

The Hoorah Group is pleased to announce the launch of its new, dedicated through-the-line media business, Hoorah Media, serving clients across the African continent and the UK.

Lauren Denton and Shaune Jordaan

Hoorah Media offers the full spectrum of media services, from traditional above the line services such as TV, radio, print and outdoor to digital marketing and programmatic performance, and first party data services. The Hoorah Group is uniquely positioned to offer clients a full suit of creative and media services in-house.

The digital consulting arm of Hoorah Media supports the offering through sophisticated strategy and fit-for-purpose insights that drive the work.

The launch of Hoorah Media as a TTL business is a significant step in the Hoorah Group's growth trajectory. From inception Hoorah Digital has used data to inform creativity, and drive results. This same approach forms the backbone of Hoorah Media’s offering - using data and applying creativity to ensure a great idea lands with the right audience, and then building on those results with a determined focus.

Lauren Denton, who leads Hoorah Media as head of media performance, is committed to both growing the client base and constantly elevating Hoorah Media’s delivery of insights, intelligence and performance across the marketing funnel.

“I am energised and excited by this opportunity to lead the Hoorah Media team as we empower our clients to grow their brands in line with their business goals in a measurable and meaningful way,” she says.

Hoorah Media’s clients include Distell’s Bain’s Whisky, MiWay and Africa Data Centre, while Hoorah Group counts Distell, Avon, Justine, Nestle, Sanofi, and MiWay among its clients.

Shaune Jordaan, Hoorah Group CEO, says the fact that Hoorah Media sits side by side with a creative business - Hoorah Creative Studio - is a unique advantage that allows them to offer clients integrated, data-led creative solutions.

“Our proven track record in leveraging data to drive real results for our clients ensures that our value proposition in the media space is even stronger. With the addition of Hoorah Media, the Hoorah Group becomes a full-service media agency and a partner to our clients in every sense of the word,” says Jordaan.

Jordaan adds that the Hoorah Media is an integral part of the group’s mission to drive brand growth for clients through creative, data-driven thinking.

The launch of Hoorah Media coincides with the Hoorah Group’s expansion into the UK where they will continue digitally transforming brands from within, to drive growth, sales and future certainty. “We help brands take their digital marketing in-house and build world-class offshore teams at a much more competitive cost - thanks to remote working we are able to leverage our South African talent base to serve our global and local clients,” Jordaan says.