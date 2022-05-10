The 2022 shortlist for the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards has been announced.
Image supplpied
Selected from the 360 entries received this year, the ever-popular Features category boasted the most entries, followed by the Community Service Reporting, Columns/Editorial, Hard News, and Investigative Journalism categories.
There are no shortlisted entries in the new category: Indigenous language reporting in community media.
There were also no shortlisted entries in the Popular Journalism category, as none of the entries met the category criteria.
Jury
The shortlist was determined by this year’s jury: Tyrone August, Melanie-Ann Feris, Ryland Fisher, Helen Grange, Pippa Green, Thabo Leshilo, Mapi Mhlangu, Lesley Mofokeng, Ruth Motau, Neo Ntsoma, Sue Olswang, Mary Papayya, Gus Silber, and Beauregard Tromp.
It is with much sadness that jury member Phindile Mary Xaba, passed away on 7 May 2022, following a battle with cancer.
Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards 2022 shortlist
Category 1: Hard News
|Name
|Title
|Company
|Norman Masungwini and Setumo Stone
|“Bushiri escapes SA again”
|City Press
|Mike Loewe
|“35 Fuel Stations dump Shell”
|Daily Dispatch
|Team News24
|“July Unrest Breaking News”
|News24
Category 3: Community Service Reporting
|Name
|Title
|Company
|Boikhutso Ntsoko and Mia Lindeque
|“10 years after Andries Tatane’s death, Ficksburg govt says Rome was not built in a day”
|Eyewitness News
|Don Pinnock
|“The evicted residents of District Six were robbed of the golden threads of
|Don Pinnock
|Nomvuyo Ntanjana
|“Tatum De Pearce”
|SABC2 and SABC news channel 404
|Khaya Koko
|“Defenders of the last Complex standing”
|Mail and Guardian
Category 4: Investigative Journalism
|Name
|Title
|Company
|Daneel Knoetze
|Body of work
|News24, Daily Maverick, Viewfinder, GroundUp & Carte Blanche
|Dewald van Rensburg
|“The Cumex Files”
|Amabhungane
|Jeff Wicks, Rudi Louw , Chante Schatz and Nokuthula Manyathi
|“Blood Brothers: A tobacco industry death squad exposed”
|News24
|Pieter-louis Myburgh
|“Digital Vibes”
|Daily Maverick
|Susan Comrie and Sam Sole
|“State Capture: The case against Nedbank”
|Amabhungane
|Tiara Walters
|“Using Cape Town as a launchpad”
|Daily Maverick
Category 5: Columns / Editorial
|Name
|Title
|Company
|Chris Roper
|“Unmasking the IRR’s Bogeyman”
|Financial Mail
|Willemien Brümmer
|“Dis hoekom ons moet leer om ook na Nzimande te luister”
|Netwerk24
|Mia Malan
|“The joke’s on us, South Africa”
|Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism
|Johanna van Eeden
|“Hoekom is ons so geskok?”
|Beeld
|Setumo Stone
|“The EFF masterstroke”
|City Press
Category 6: Visual Journalism (editorial cartoons & graphic layout)
|Name
|Title
|Company
|Jaco Grobbelaar and Arisa janse van Rensburg
|“Een jaar sedert eerste Covid-19-geval in SA”
|Netwerk24, Beeld & Die Burger
|Sharlene Rood, Bevan Lakay, Aljoscha Kohlstock, Stefni Herbert and Nokuthula Manyathi
|“Getting to know Vaccines”
|Health24
|Shaun Uthum, Vuyo Singiswa and Sarah Buitendach
|“Johannesburg, the sinking city?”
|Financial Mail
Category 7: Features
|Name
|Title
|Company
|Boikhutso Ntsoko
|“SA’s deathcare workers: On the frontline...”
|Eyewitness News
|Franny Rabkin
|“An unlikely Chief Justice”
|Sunday Times
|Lucas Ledwaba
|“Thirsty for change in Limpopo's parched villages”
|Daily Maverick & Mail and Guardian
|Willemien Brümmer
|Body fo work: “Pandemie van verdriet”
|Netwerk24
|Don Pinnock
|Body of work
|Daily Maverick
Category 9: News Photographs
|Name
|Title
|Company
|Jacques Nelles
|“Economic coffin after July insurrection”
|The Citizen
|Phandulwazi Jikelo
|“Refugees left stranded without ablution facilities”
|Cape Times
|Sandile Ndlovu
|“King Goodwill Zwelithini takes his final journey”
|TimesLIVE
Category 10: Feature Photographs
|Name
|Title
|Company
|Alon Skuy
|“Katlego, A South African Cowboy, The Rodeo Dream”
|Sunday Times
|Jacques Nelles
|“Miners’ daily dice with death”
|The Citizen
|Lucas Ledwaba
|“Women bear brunt of gold mining’s rotten legacy”
|Sunday Times
|Werner Hills
|“The Swarm”
|Weekend Post and The Herald
Category 11: Sports Photographs
|Name
|Title
|Company
|Alon Skuy
|“Katlego, A South African cowboy, the rodeo dream”
|Sunday Times
|Esa Alexander
|“Springboks series win against British & Irish Lions”
|Sunday Times
|Phandulwazi Jikelo
|“Red Bull King of the air”
|African News Agency
|Sandile Ndlovu
|“2021 COSAFA beach soccer championship”
|TimesLIVE
Category 12: Lifestyle
|Name
|Title
|Company
|Adriaan Roets
|“Feestyd in die dronktronk”
|Beeld
|Carla Lewis
|“In avomafia se greep”
|Beeld
|Graham Wood
|“Kentridgenomics: What rocketing prices for William’s work say about SA’s art market”
|Financial Mail
|Onke Ngcuka
|“Indigenous crops: Local is not only lekker, it’s also a weapon in the climate crisis battle”
|Daily Maverick
The following Awards will be announced at the live event on 25 June 2022:
- Category 13: Upcoming/ Rising Star of the Year
- Category 14: Journalist of the Year
- Category 15: Allan Kirkland Soga: Lifetime Achiever Award
All category winners receive the coveted Sikuvile Journalism Award Trophy, certificate and R15,000 prize money (to be shared if there is more than one winner in a category). Finalists also receive certificates.
For more, go to www.sikuvile.org
.