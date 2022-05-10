Industries

    Africa


    Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards 2022 shortlist

    10 May 2022
    The 2022 shortlist for the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards has been announced.
    Image supplpied
    Image supplpied
    Selected from the 360 entries received this year, the ever-popular Features category boasted the most entries, followed by the Community Service Reporting, Columns/Editorial, Hard News, and Investigative Journalism categories.

    There are no shortlisted entries in the new category: Indigenous language reporting in community media.

    There were also no shortlisted entries in the Popular Journalism category, as none of the entries met the category criteria.

    Jury


    The shortlist was determined by this year’s jury: Tyrone August, Melanie-Ann Feris, Ryland Fisher, Helen Grange, Pippa Green, Thabo Leshilo, Mapi Mhlangu, Lesley Mofokeng, Ruth Motau, Neo Ntsoma, Sue Olswang, Mary Papayya, Gus Silber, and Beauregard Tromp.

    It is with much sadness that jury member Phindile Mary Xaba, passed away on 7 May 2022, following a battle with cancer.

    Source: © Sowetan Live Stalwart journalist and writer, Phindile Mary Xaba, has died after a lengthy battle with cancer on Saturday, 7 May 2022
    Sanef mourns death of Phindile Xaba, the journalist's journalist

    1 day ago



    Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards 2022 shortlist


    Category 1: Hard News


    NameTitleCompany
    Norman Masungwini and Setumo Stone“Bushiri escapes SA again”City Press
    Mike Loewe“35 Fuel Stations dump Shell”Daily Dispatch
    Team News24“July Unrest Breaking News”News24


    Category 3: Community Service Reporting


    NameTitleCompany
    Boikhutso Ntsoko and Mia Lindeque“10 years after Andries Tatane’s death, Ficksburg govt says Rome was not built in a day”Eyewitness News
    Don Pinnock“The evicted residents of District Six were robbed of the golden threads ofDon Pinnock
    Nomvuyo Ntanjana“Tatum De Pearce”SABC2 and SABC news channel 404
    Khaya Koko“Defenders of the last Complex standing”Mail and Guardian


    Category 4: Investigative Journalism


    NameTitleCompany
    Daneel KnoetzeBody of workNews24, Daily Maverick, Viewfinder, GroundUp & Carte Blanche
    Dewald van Rensburg“The Cumex Files”Amabhungane
    Jeff Wicks, Rudi Louw , Chante Schatz and Nokuthula Manyathi“Blood Brothers: A tobacco industry death squad exposed”News24
    Pieter-louis Myburgh“Digital Vibes”Daily Maverick
    Susan Comrie and Sam Sole“State Capture: The case against Nedbank”Amabhungane
    Tiara Walters“Using Cape Town as a launchpad”Daily Maverick


    Category 5: Columns / Editorial


    NameTitleCompany
    Chris Roper“Unmasking the IRR’s Bogeyman”Financial Mail
    Willemien Brümmer“Dis hoekom ons moet leer om ook na Nzimande te luister”Netwerk24
    Mia Malan“The joke’s on us, South Africa”Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism
    Johanna van Eeden“Hoekom is ons so geskok?”Beeld
    Setumo Stone“The EFF masterstroke”City Press


    Category 6: Visual Journalism (editorial cartoons & graphic layout)


    NameTitleCompany
    Jaco Grobbelaar and Arisa janse van Rensburg “Een jaar sedert eerste Covid-19-geval in SA”Netwerk24, Beeld & Die Burger
    Sharlene Rood, Bevan Lakay, Aljoscha Kohlstock, Stefni Herbert and Nokuthula Manyathi “Getting to know Vaccines”Health24
    Shaun Uthum, Vuyo Singiswa and Sarah Buitendach“Johannesburg, the sinking city?”Financial Mail


    Category 7: Features


    NameTitleCompany
    Boikhutso Ntsoko“SA’s deathcare workers: On the frontline...”Eyewitness News
    Franny Rabkin“An unlikely Chief Justice”Sunday Times
    Lucas Ledwaba“Thirsty for change in Limpopo's parched villages”Daily Maverick & Mail and Guardian
    Willemien BrümmerBody fo work: “Pandemie van verdriet”Netwerk24
    Don PinnockBody of workDaily Maverick


    Category 9: News Photographs


    NameTitleCompany
    Jacques Nelles“Economic coffin after July insurrection”The Citizen
    Phandulwazi Jikelo“Refugees left stranded without ablution facilities”Cape Times
    Sandile Ndlovu“King Goodwill Zwelithini takes his final journey”TimesLIVE


    Category 10: Feature Photographs


    NameTitleCompany
    Alon Skuy“Katlego, A South African Cowboy, The Rodeo Dream”Sunday Times
    Jacques Nelles“Miners’ daily dice with death”The Citizen
    Lucas Ledwaba“Women bear brunt of gold mining’s rotten legacy”Sunday Times
    Werner Hills“The Swarm”Weekend Post and The Herald


    Category 11: Sports Photographs


    NameTitleCompany
    Alon Skuy“Katlego, A South African cowboy, the rodeo dream”Sunday Times
    Esa Alexander“Springboks series win against British & Irish Lions”Sunday Times
    Phandulwazi Jikelo“Red Bull King of the air”African News Agency
    Sandile Ndlovu“2021 COSAFA beach soccer championship”TimesLIVE


    Category 12: Lifestyle


    NameTitleCompany
    Adriaan Roets“Feestyd in die dronktronk”Beeld
    Carla Lewis“In avomafia se greep”Beeld
    Graham Wood“Kentridgenomics: What rocketing prices for William’s work say about SA’s art market”Financial Mail
    Onke Ngcuka“Indigenous crops: Local is not only lekker, it’s also a weapon in the climate crisis battle”Daily Maverick


    The following Awards will be announced at the live event on 25 June 2022:
    • Category 13: Upcoming/ Rising Star of the Year
    • Category 14: Journalist of the Year
    • Category 15: Allan Kirkland Soga: Lifetime Achiever Award

    All category winners receive the coveted Sikuvile Journalism Award Trophy, certificate and R15,000 prize money (to be shared if there is more than one winner in a category). Finalists also receive certificates.

    For more, go to www.sikuvile.org.
    
    Let's do Biz