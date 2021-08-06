Media News South Africa

  • ADNA launches in Cape Town
    Creative intelligence group, ADNA (Audience DNA) is expanding into Africa with their new regional headquarters in Cape Town. The agency officially launched here in January this year with a full-service team including data, creative and strategic consultancy, consumer and market insights.
  • Nestlé Cremora remakes iconic 'it's not inside, it's on top' ad
    Much like its iconic advert 'it's not inside, it's on top' which portrayed an insightful observation of people's responses from all races, ages and genders; Nestlé Cremora, a local favourite coffee and tea creamer, remains an unforgettable brand, more so in light of its strong heritage with South African consumers.
  • Telkom announces a new CEO
    Telkom has announced that Serame Taukobong, the company's current CEO of the Telkom Consumer Business and a group executive committee member, has been appointed as its new group CEO, effective 1 October. Taukobong will take up the position on 1 July 2022.
  • Caltex rebrands to Astron Energy
    Astron Energy has announced the details of rebranding Caltex stations across South Africa and Botswana.
  • #CupsforVacs: Wimpy offers free coffee to those who vaccinate
    South African restaurant chain Wimpy has launched its #CupsforVacs campaign, giving free coffee to those who vaccinate against Covid-19.
  • TikTok launches Spark Ads
    Having recently launched TikTok For Business in South Africa, the popular entertainment platform is now taking its offerings a step further with the introduction of Spark Ads. Adding weight to the current belief that creator content is one of the biggest draws for consumers today, TikTok is aiming to empower brands to team up with TikTok content that is already trending.
Somizi Mhlongo takes 'time off' from Idols SA and Metro FM

6 Aug 2021
Following abuse allegations made against Somizi Mhlongo, the media personality has been requested to take time off from his various roles as Idols SA judge and radio presenter on Metro FM.
Source: @somizi
In a statement issued by M-Net,
We have reached a mutual agreement that Mr Mhlongo will take some time off to deal with his personal circumstances until this matter has been resolved. Viewers will still see Mr Mhlongo on their screens until Sunday, 22 August 2021, as the audition shows for Idols SA were pre-recorded.

It has also been confirmed that Mhlongo was requested by Metro FM to take some time off to take care of personal matters.
