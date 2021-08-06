Somizi Mhlongo takes 'time off' from Idols SA and Metro FM

Source: @somizi
We have reached a mutual agreement that Mr Mhlongo will take some time off to deal with his personal circumstances until this matter has been resolved. Viewers will still see Mr Mhlongo on their screens until Sunday, 22 August 2021, as the audition shows for Idols SA were pre-recorded.
“The SABC can confirm that @METROFMSA management met with Mr. Somizi Mhlongo and he has requested to take some time off from work. Management has granted Mr. Mhlongo permission to do so.
— SABC (@SABCPortal) August 4, 2021