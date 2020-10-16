Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards: 2020 winners announced!

2020 South African Story of the Year Pauli Van Wyk for her body of work for Scorpio and @dailymaverick #SBSJA20 @SikuvileAwards @StandardBankZA @Publishers_SS pic.twitter.com/AXmaTO9jIf
— PSS (@Publishers_SS) October 15, 2020
City Press journalists Dewald van Rensburg and Sipho Masondo were named Sikuvile's Journalists of the Year for their stories on VBS, which also won them the South African Story of the Year, at the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards on Thursday evening...
12 Sep 2019
Journalists have to continue to clear the cobwebs and share both the good and bad of our amazing country and nurture the hope that can help us continue to trudge up the steep mountains ahead. We have done it before and can do it again.
|Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards 2020 winners
|Category 1: Hard News
|Wiinner
|Graeme Hosken
|“Inside the great Rupert heist”
|Sunday Times
|Category 2: Columns / Editorial
|Winner
|Richard Poplak
|“Get out – a gutted DA stumbles into the past”
|Daily Maverick
|Category 3: Enterprise News
|Winner
|Susan Comrie
|“ANC gambles on Twitter influencers”
|Amabhungane
|Category 4: Feature Writing
|Winners
|Ahmed Kajee and Thomas Holder
|“Government or God?”
|EWN
|Category 5: Investigative Journalism
|Winner
|Pauli van Wyk
|“Cruising nicely on VBS Money”
|Scorpio, Daily Maverick
|Category 6: Editorial Cartoons
|Winner
|Carlos Amato
|“The Second Coming”, “Cookbooks”
|New Frame, Mail and Guardian
|Category 7: Graphic Journalism
|Winner
|Isabella Botshilo Maake
|“25 Years of Democracy: A Timeline”
|City Press
|Category 8: Popular Journalism
|Winner
|Mampuru Meta Mphahlele
|“Two ministers and a fed-up slay queen”
|Sunday World
|Category 9: News Photographs
|Winner
|Brendan Magaar
|“Refugees clashes with police”
|Weekend Argus
|Category 10: Feature Photographs
|Winner
|Alaister Russell
|“Cyclone Idai; First Response”
|Sunday Times
|Category 11: Sports Photographs
|Winner
|Phandulwazi Jikelo
|“Siya Kolisi”
|Cape Times
|Category 12: Presentation
|Winner
|Shaun Uthum
|“What if we just shut down SAA?”, “Who broke auditing…and can it be fixed?”
|Financial Mail
|Category 13: Multiplatform Stories
|Winner
|Jana Marx, Thinus Dippenaar, Maryke Cumpsty, Carolien Saayman, Jaco Grobbelaar
|“Bloedspoor deur Krugersdorp”
|Netwerk24
|Category 14: Lifestyle
|Winner
|Phumlani Sithebe
|Body of Work: “SA’s Codeine Love Affair”, “Let’s talk about period sex”, “Where does your trash end up?”
|City Press