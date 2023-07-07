Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Association for Communication and AdvertisingMultiChoiceOgilvy South AfricaTopco MediaThe BarPrimedia BroadcastingProvantageVetro MediaTractor OutdoorKLAIndaba Billboards & MediaGfK South AfricaIconic CollectiveAbnormalHOT 102.7FMEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Design Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Superunion SA joins Design Bridge and Partners, redefining design for businesses, brands and people

7 Jul 2023
Issued by: Ogilvy South Africa
Superunion South Africa today announces that it will join Design Bridge and Partners' global design company later this year, rebranding as Design Bridge and Partners South Africa.
Superunion SA joins Design Bridge and Partners, redefining design for businesses, brands and people

The country’s leading design agency will join Design Bridge and Partners’ 850-person strong network operating in 12 countries with clients like Coca-Cola, Mastercard, Diageo, Unilever, Reckitt, Intel, HSBC, Tencent, Colgate, Nestle and NASA Artemis among others. Design Bridge and Partners South Africa works with brands including Standard Bank, Astron Energy, PEP, Vodacom, Unilever, AB InBev, Multichoice and University of Pretoria, to deliver impactful client work across sectors.

A WPP company, Design Bridge and Partners was created in January 2023 following the merger of Design Bridge and Superunion. The two complementary companies came together with a vision to fundamentally redefine the role of design for a new era, positioning it at the forefront of business growth and social change through consumer, business, and experience design. John Morris, formerly CEO of Design Bridge, serves as group CEO, and Jim Prior, who was previously CEO of Superunion, as chair, with Mathew Weiss taking on the role of managing director in South Africa.

Design is one of the most powerful tools in business, and yet it’s historically been underutilized.
– John Morris, Design Bridge and Partners

With centres of excellence in New York, London, São Paulo, Amsterdam, Singapore, Madrid, Berlin, Shanghai, and now Johannesburg and Cape Town, Design Bridge and Partners has positioned itself as an industry leader across every aspect of brand strategy, identity, experience, and brand guardianship. This includes graphic, motion, digital, physical and communication design, underpinned by a creative philosophy of leveraging the power of exceptional design to solve business and societal challenges.

The business has a strong cultural focus on collaboration and nurturing talent, forging deep and long-lasting partnerships with clients, and operating as a seamless global entity bringing the best talent to clients wherever they may be.

John Morris, CEO of Design Bridge and Partners, said: “Design is one of the most powerful tools in business, and yet it’s historically been underutilized. As Design Bridge and Partners, we’re on a mission to change that, and simultaneously help shape the future of organisations worldwide by unleashing the full power of design. We’re pleased to have Design Bridge and Partners South Africa join us on our mission to redefine the role of design for brands, businesses, and people in South Africa and globally.”

Mathew Weiss, managing director of Design Bridge and Partners South Africa said: “As a new kind of design agency for a new era, Design Bridge and Partners uniquely combines strategic and creative excellence across a vast range of design capabilities to deliver extraordinary, impactful results. Together, we’ll redefine the role of design in our broader world to create positive, meaningful change for our clients and our country.”

NextOptions
Ogilvy South Africa
Ogilvy South Africa offers integrated creative advertising agency and marketing services from offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.
Read more: Diageo, Vodacom, Intel, Mastercard, Coca-cola, Nestle, Standard Bank, Multichoice, Mathew Weiss, Unilever, Ogilvy SA, AB InBev, Reckitt, HSBC, Colgate, Tencent, John Morris



Related

Effie South Africa sparks dialogue on maximising marketing value through effective procurement
Association for Communication and AdvertisingEffie South Africa sparks dialogue on maximising marketing value through effective procurement16 hours ago
The rising tide of cyber threats: Safeguarding African SMMEs in the digital age
The Innovator TrustThe rising tide of cyber threats: Safeguarding African SMMEs in the digital age20 hours ago
2022 MTFza interns graduate to positively contribute to South Africa's film and television industry
MultiChoice2022 MTFza interns graduate to positively contribute to South Africa's film and television industry20 hours ago
Source: 123RF
The evolution of money: Why push payments are the future of inclusive payment transactions30 Jun 2023
Source: Reuters.
Study shows 130 countries exploring central bank digital currencies28 Jun 2023
Ogilvy shines as Most Awarded South African Agency at Cannes 2023
Ogilvy South AfricaOgilvy shines as Most Awarded South African Agency at Cannes 202328 Jun 2023
Mandela Day: Celebrating the tenacity of the South African 'gees' amid multiple crises
Food Forward SAMandela Day: Celebrating the tenacity of the South African 'gees' amid multiple crises27 Jun 2023
Tech investor Naspers' profit slumps on lower Tencent contribution
Tech investor Naspers' profit slumps on lower Tencent contribution27 Jun 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz