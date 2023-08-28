Industries

Advertising Company news South Africa

Cracking the code: Comedy's role in business audience engagement

28 Aug 2023
Issued by: Dentsu
In the world of advertising and marketing, blending comedy with business isn't just a funny idea - it's a powerful way for capturing audiences' attention.
Cracking the code: Comedy's role in business audience engagement

Comedy has the unique ability to break down barriers, create relatability, and make a lasting impression. Yamba Mbizule, regional network director at dentsu africa, recently had an insightful conversation with Tumi Morake, a successful actress, writer, and global comedian, as part of dentsu Wisdom. This discussion revealed that humour is more than just entertainment; it acts as a link between businesses and their audiences, incorporating relatable stories into brands.

Tumi Morake, an innovative international comedian, shared her journey and the universal aspect of humour. Her experiences highlighted how comedy's shared language brings cultures together and removes boundaries. Beyond the stage, Morake emphasised humour’s strategic value in business, showing how it can bring lightness to challenges. With Morake showcasing the blend of comedy and global business, the event highlighted comedy's ability to unite, resonate, and connect in a meaningful way.

Click to listen.

Dentsu
Dentsu is the network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-cantered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.
Dentsu, Tumi Morake

