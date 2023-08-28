Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthNedbank IMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

The Innovator TrustBusiness Partners LimitedFalse Bay CollegeNSBC.AfricaClockworkEdge GrowthDomains.co.zaNew MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

SMEs Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Apply now to the Innovator Trust's cutting-edge hatch enterprise development programme

28 Aug 2023
Issued by: The Innovator Trust
Economic growth and sustainable entrepreneurship are paramount. Are you a small business owner in South Africa's dynamic ICT space? Hungry for success and desperately seeking to boost your business growth? Innovator Trust, the pioneers in empowering ICT entrepreneurs and fostering innovation, presents its groundbreaking Enterprise Development programme (HATCH), now accepting applications for 2024 until 14 September 2023.
Apply now to the Innovator Trust's cutting-edge hatch enterprise development programme

Prepare to embark on a holistically transformative journey that will elevate your mindset and your business to new heights.

Innovator Trust, powering entrepreneurial success

Innovator Trust is based in South Africa and focuses on developing and supporting technology-enabled businesses. The Innovator Trust is enabled by Vodacom to support the growth of sustainable small businesses in the ICT sector. Since inception, the programme has been instrumental in increasing job creation, driving innovation among small businesses and contributing to the greater economic transformation of South Africa through their support of SMMEs.

With a mission to educate and empower entrepreneurs in the ICT space, Innovator Trust aims to bridge the gap in the technology sector and create a sustainable ecosystem for growth. Positioned at the forefront of the industry, Innovator Trust’s comprehensive Enterprise Development programme (HATCH) has propelled businesses to thrive and succeed in the face of adversity.

Enter the realm of success, gain support beyond funding: For the last decade, this sophisticated initiative has been meticulously designed to provide holistic entrepreneurial support aimed at unleashing your potential as a business owner, and amplifying your business's growth.

Ignite your skills and level up: Experience an immersive personal and professional growth journey through tailored training sessions delivered by industry experts. Delve into cutting-edge ICT strategies, refined management techniques, and advanced business acumen.

Mastermind mentorship: Immerse yourself in the knowledge, insights, and guidance of seasoned mentors who have conquered the ICT landscape, helping you navigate challenges and seize opportunities with finesse.

Innovator Trust’s Enterprise Development programme spans 24 months, offering you an extended period of focused development and growth. During this time, you can expect to receive a range of invaluable support services tailored to your specific needs, including:

  • Business development
  • Negotiation skills
  • Entrepreneur development
  • Personal development plans
  • Business financial accounting
  • Digital marketing support
  • Health and safety training
  • Business presentation skills – be pitch deck ready

Who are we looking for?

The recruitment drive for 2024 is targeted at SMMEs in the following categories: IOT/AI, fintech, e-commerce, and digital and software development, supporting an even more significant number of SMMEs nationwide, with a particular emphasis on female entrepreneurs in the ICT sector who meet the qualifying criteria.

Business criteria:

  • The business must have been trading for more than 24 months.
  • Be classified as an EME/QSE entity in the ICT sector, focusing on software, AI, cloud, IoT, analytics, virtual reality, or digital commerce.
  • The entity must be at least 51% black owned.
  • The business must have a minimum monthly income of R15,000.

Required business documents include CIPC documents, certified director/owner IDs, shareholder certificates, valid BEE certificates, valid tax clearance certificates and the latest financial statements or management accounts.

In addition to the required business criteria, Innovator Trust understands the significance of professional compatibility.

Apply now to the Innovator Trust's cutting-edge hatch enterprise development programme

Testimonials of triumph: Celebrating SMME success stories

Ecoh Multimedia Solutions CEO Neo Lesia highlights: "What truly impressed me about Innovator Trust is its approach to every step of the journey. It's not just a one-way street; it's a genuine co-creation. They guide you and equip you with the necessary tools. But they don't stop there—they go the extra mile to help you uncover your untapped potential for growth and offer access to exceptional and relevant skills development. That's what truly set them apart.”

Through this programme, Innovator Trust has become a catalyst for job creation. They've positioned entrepreneurs for revenue ascension and empowered SMMEs to fuel progress through technological innovation.

Hear more about the impact of the Innovator Trust’s HATCH Enterprise Development programme from other SMMEs here.

Join Innovator Trust and embark on a transformative journey propelling your SMME towards a future of unparalleled success.

Applications are now open, visit http://www.innovatortrust.co.za/ and click the “APPLY NOW” button.

Apply now to the Innovator Trust's cutting-edge hatch enterprise development programme
NextOptions
The Innovator Trust
The Innovator Trust was created to support the growth of small black-owned Information and Communications Technology (ICT) businesses in South Africa. Through our programmes, we support and nurture the growth of SMMEs by facilitating training that develops their skills as business owners, and providing necessary resources and mentorship, ensuring they become sustainable businesses contributing meaningfully to the ICT sector and the country's economy.

Related

Building a technology agnostic company: A tailored approach to safeguarding data
The Innovator TrustBuilding a technology agnostic company: A tailored approach to safeguarding data31 Jul 2023
Harnessing technology to boost financial literacy among South Africa's youth
The Innovator TrustHarnessing technology to boost financial literacy among South Africa's youth21 Jul 2023
The rising tide of cyber threats: Safeguarding African SMMEs in the digital age
The Innovator TrustThe rising tide of cyber threats: Safeguarding African SMMEs in the digital age7 Jul 2023
Echoes of empowering partnerships: ECOH's supplier development journey with Innovator Trust
The Innovator TrustEchoes of empowering partnerships: ECOH's supplier development journey with Innovator Trust29 Jun 2023
Youth Entrepreneurship Programme (YEP) celebrates 2023 Innovator Trust graduates from across South Africa
The Innovator TrustYouth Entrepreneurship Programme (YEP) celebrates 2023 Innovator Trust graduates from across South Africa29 Jun 2023
Vodacom honours small businesses at Supplier Development Conference
The Innovator TrustVodacom honours small businesses at Supplier Development Conference31 May 2023
Tekwecomm: Where connectedness drives business and community growth
Innovator TrustTekwecomm: Where connectedness drives business and community growth29 May 2023
Eastern Cape entrepreneur on quest to dominate the out-of-home ad space
The Innovator TrustEastern Cape entrepreneur on quest to dominate the out-of-home ad space19 Apr 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz