Apply now to the Innovator Trust's cutting-edge hatch enterprise development programme

Innovator Trust, powering entrepreneurial success

Innovator Trust is based in South Africa and focuses on developing and supporting technology-enabled businesses. The Innovator Trust is enabled by Vodacom to support the growth of sustainable small businesses in the ICT sector. Since inception, the programme has been instrumental in increasing job creation, driving innovation among small businesses and contributing to the greater economic transformation of South Africa through their support of SMMEs.

With a mission to educate and empower entrepreneurs in the ICT space, Innovator Trust aims to bridge the gap in the technology sector and create a sustainable ecosystem for growth. Positioned at the forefront of the industry, Innovator Trust’s comprehensive Enterprise Development programme (HATCH) has propelled businesses to thrive and succeed in the face of adversity.

Enter the realm of success, gain support beyond funding: For the last decade, this sophisticated initiative has been meticulously designed to provide holistic entrepreneurial support aimed at unleashing your potential as a business owner, and amplifying your business's growth.

Ignite your skills and level up: Experience an immersive personal and professional growth journey through tailored training sessions delivered by industry experts. Delve into cutting-edge ICT strategies, refined management techniques, and advanced business acumen.

Mastermind mentorship: Immerse yourself in the knowledge, insights, and guidance of seasoned mentors who have conquered the ICT landscape, helping you navigate challenges and seize opportunities with finesse.

Innovator Trust’s Enterprise Development programme spans 24 months, offering you an extended period of focused development and growth. During this time, you can expect to receive a range of invaluable support services tailored to your specific needs, including:

Business development

Negotiation skills

Entrepreneur development

Personal development plans

Business financial accounting

Digital marketing support

Health and safety training

Business presentation skills – be pitch deck ready

Who are we looking for?

The recruitment drive for 2024 is targeted at SMMEs in the following categories: IOT/AI, fintech, e-commerce, and digital and software development, supporting an even more significant number of SMMEs nationwide, with a particular emphasis on female entrepreneurs in the ICT sector who meet the qualifying criteria.

Business criteria:

The business must have been trading for more than 24 months.

Be classified as an EME/QSE entity in the ICT sector, focusing on software, AI, cloud, IoT, analytics, virtual reality, or digital commerce.

The entity must be at least 51% black owned.

The business must have a minimum monthly income of R15,000.

Required business documents include CIPC documents, certified director/owner IDs, shareholder certificates, valid BEE certificates, valid tax clearance certificates and the latest financial statements or management accounts.

In addition to the required business criteria, Innovator Trust understands the significance of professional compatibility.

Testimonials of triumph: Celebrating SMME success stories

Ecoh Multimedia Solutions CEO Neo Lesia highlights: "What truly impressed me about Innovator Trust is its approach to every step of the journey. It's not just a one-way street; it's a genuine co-creation. They guide you and equip you with the necessary tools. But they don't stop there—they go the extra mile to help you uncover your untapped potential for growth and offer access to exceptional and relevant skills development. That's what truly set them apart.”

Through this programme, Innovator Trust has become a catalyst for job creation. They've positioned entrepreneurs for revenue ascension and empowered SMMEs to fuel progress through technological innovation.

Hear more about the impact of the Innovator Trust’s HATCH Enterprise Development programme from other SMMEs here.

Join Innovator Trust and embark on a transformative journey propelling your SMME towards a future of unparalleled success.

