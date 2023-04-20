Lux's #ChangetheAngle challenges media's objectification of women's bodies in sport

#ChangetheAngle, a campaign from Lux, aims to get broadcasters and photographers to reconsider their portrayal of women in sport.

Image supplied. #ChangetheAngle, a campaign from Lux, aims to get broadcasters and photographers to reconsider their portrayal of women in sport by challenging the objectification of women’s bodies in sport

The campaign challenges the objectification of women's bodies in sport and highlights how the media zeroes in on female intimate body areas rather than focus on their sporting prowess.

The global brand partnered with SABC Sport to live stream the Durban Open Women’s Beach Volleyball tournament this week.

Female athletes sported QR code on precisely those areas the cameras tend to focus on. Upon scanning, these ‘viewers’ were directed to a short film – ‘Hey Camera’, which calls on those behind the cameras to end the blatant objectification of women and, instead, focus on their strengths.

“This initiative is part of our positive beauty mission, which is at the heart of our beauty, wellness and personal care category, championing progressive commitments and actions for our brands into a new era of beauty which is equitable and inclusive,” says Sphelele Mjadu Unilever beauty, wellbeing & personal care Senior PR lead for Africa.

“Lux #ChangeTheAngle”, amplifies the voices of women in sport and their strength on the field or on the court,” Mjadu adds.

The integrated campaign has also been pulled through online, social and PR channels with thousands of generated content via influencers, celebrities, athletes and media such as Gsport4girls, two times Olympic gold medal Caster Semenya, Cricket commentator Kass Naidoo, Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi.

Hinoti Joshi, global business lead, from Wunderman Thompson, Singapore, who spearheaded the campaign says, “The media and broadcasters have the power to change the sexist portrayal of women. We are actively calling them out so that they can recognise the flaws in this antiquated practice and become change agents to end everyday sexism.”

Six guidelines on filming women in sport

Lux understands the need to stop objectification of women as it can lead to more serious forms of sexism.

According to its research, women are 10 times more likely to be objectified than men. While this objectification is rife across society, the brand saw that sports was the perfect, attention-grabbing example to call this out.

“Women in sports are 10 times more likely to be objectified by camera angles that focus on certain body parts compared to their male counterparts. When we found out that this is also an issue for top female athletes who have achieved incredible things, we knew we had to act,” says Severine Vauleon, global brand vice president of Lux.

Men in sports are frequently portrayed as strong role models who are at the top of their game. On the contrary, women's body parts are what receive the most attention, with cameras zooming into their breasts or exposed butt cheeks.

A bold and powerful move

Lux believes this objectification can diminish female achievements and also undermine confidence.

“This doesn’t only devalue the female athletes’ professional performance and achievements but also perpetuates the objectification issue many women face every day. At Lux, we believe that beauty should be a source of strength and that the focus should be on celebrating the beauty of their strength, skills and achievements in sport,” Vauleon says.

The #ChangeTheAngle campaign aims to create a sense of urgency among people to call out what are increasingly unacceptable behaviours in real-time and put pressure on broadcasters to change the camera gaze by sharing six guidelines for them to adhere to while filming women in sport.

“This is a bold and powerful move for a beauty brand like Lux to take. I am hoping to see the change that we need in the sports fraternity so that women athletes are celebrated for the amazing talent that they have rather than being objectified in a sexual manner. I encourage everyone to do what they can to participate and push media in South Africa and across the world to #Change the Angle,” says Zozibini Tunzi former Miss Universe.