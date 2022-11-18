Scotland wants to crack down on alcohol advertising

Scotland has launched a consultation on proposals to restrict alcohol advertising in public, supermarkets and sporting events.

According to reports the proposal is part of a plan to reduce the appeal of alcohol to the youth.

The ban proposal could affect branded sports gear, billboards, public transport and newspapers.

In a BBC article they reported that Scotland has more alcohol ads in top level football than other European football leagues.

In June a report from Alcohol Focus Scotland stated that consumers are bombarded with positive messaging through alcohol advertising. The group called on the government to intervene.