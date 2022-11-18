Industries

    Scotland wants to crack down on alcohol advertising

    18 Nov 2022
    Scotland has launched a consultation on proposals to restrict alcohol advertising in public, supermarkets and sporting events.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    According to reports the proposal is part of a plan to reduce the appeal of alcohol to the youth.

    The ban proposal could affect branded sports gear, billboards, public transport and newspapers.

    SA Brandy Innovation Challenge calls for creative business ideas
    SA Brandy Innovation Challenge calls for creative business ideas

    7 Nov 2022

    In a BBC article they reported that Scotland has more alcohol ads in top level football than other European football leagues.

    In June a report from Alcohol Focus Scotland stated that consumers are bombarded with positive messaging through alcohol advertising. The group called on the government to intervene.

