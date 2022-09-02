Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Hot 102.7FMPrimedia BroadcastingPrimedia OutdoorJacaranda FMDMASA3RCMotsepe AdvertisingeMediaBusiness and Arts South AfricaBizcommunity.comVicinity MediaAPO GroupHKLMGrey AfricaFCB JoburgEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Advertising Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Social Media and Marketing Officer Eastern Cape
  • Senior Graphic Designer/Junior Art Director Pretoria
  • Integrated Art Director Johannesburg
  • Web Developer Germiston
  • Paid Search Specialist Remote
  • Brand Solutions Specialist Johannesburg
  • Traffic Assistant Johannesburg
  • Art Director/Graphic Designer Cape Town
  • Post Producer Cape Town
  • Account Executive Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    It was a short 'paws' but Toyota is back

    2 Sep 2022
    Issued by: FCB Joburg
    Toyota South Africa's local manufacturing plant was one of the many businesses impacted by the devastating floods that hit KZN in April 2022. Waste deep water and thick mud rendered the entire plant inoperable - forcing Toyota to stop producing SA's favourite vehicles. The damage to the infrastructure and machinery was described as the worst disaster ever seen by the Toyota Japan Disaster Relief team.
    It was a short 'paws' but Toyota is back

    Although production of locally built models such as the Toyota Hilux, Fortuner, HiAce and Corolla Cross stopped, Toyota South Africa ensured that they continued to supply CBU (Completely Built Up) imported cars to the public.

    “While the clean-up and rebuilding began, we tasked FCB Joburg to create a campaign to reassure our customers that Toyota South Africa is committed to getting their favourite cars back on the road,” said Tasneem Lorgat, senior marketing manager at Toyota SA.

    “We decided to tackle this messaging in a two-phased approach,” remarked Tian Van Den Heever, ECD at FCB Joburg. Phase one, which launched in June 2022 shared a reassuring supportive message, while phase two coincides with the reopening of Toyota SA’s Prospection Plant and has a very clear message of ‘We’re back’.

    “Just like our iconic vehicles built in Durban, we thought that Buddy the Boxer was the perfect icon to share this message, and we could not be more excited to bring Buddy back a whole 13 years after his initial Toyota debut,” remarked Tasneem.

    “Unlike past Buddy renditions, newer state-of-the-art animation technology as well as on-set editing allowed for the development of his iconic smile and humour to be more natural – well, as natural as a talking dog can be,” laughed Tian.

    Buddy’s character and charm, coupled with the equally uplifting PJ Powers ‘Jabulani' track were perfectly suited to bring back the nostalgia of the past and the positive outlook for the future. Ultimately reminding South Africa why they have always loved Toyota with a cheeky and pun-filled ad.

    It may have been a ‘short paws’ but here’s to a brighter future for Toyota and South Africa. And here’s to bringing more smiles to faces thanks to Buddy and SA’s best-loved cars.

    NextOptions
    FCB Joburg
    Building timeless and timely brands that people love.
    Connect with us - www.fcb.co.za
    Read more: Buddy, Toyota South Africa, Tian van den Heever, Tasneem Lorgat

    Related

    Look: Toyota South Africa reopens Durban factory
    Look: Toyota South Africa reopens Durban factory16 Aug 2022
    New Toyota Starlet review: A budget-friendly hatchback with great fuel-consumption
    New Toyota Starlet review: A budget-friendly hatchback with great fuel-consumption29 Jul 2022
    Toyota named in Top 10 of Africa's most admired brands for second year
    Nahana Communications GroupToyota named in Top 10 of Africa's most admired brands for second year29 Jun 2022
    How badly will KZN damage impact Toyota SA?
    How badly will KZN damage impact Toyota SA?17 May 2022
    Toyota Rumion TX: no, #&^%#!, I'm not an Uber driver
    Toyota Rumion TX: no, #&^%#!, I'm not an Uber driver6 May 2022
    The Toyota Land Cruiser: Celebrating 70 glorious years
    The Toyota Land Cruiser: Celebrating 70 glorious years25 Apr 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz