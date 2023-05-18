FCB Africa welcomes back Bonitas Medical Fund as a valued client

FCB Africa is proud to announce an account win with Bonitas Medical Fund, a leader in the medical scheme sector in South Africa. This win marks a significant milestone for FCB Africa, as it will showcases the agency's expertise in the health category.

“We are excited to welcome back Bonitas into the business. Re-establishing this partnership will redefine how marketing can create a continuous performance for clients within the health segment and keep the brand ‘top of mind’ for consumers. Bonitas’ return to FCB reiterates our position as business that strives to deliver timeless and timely brand communication solutions that not only people but brands love. Beyond this, we are excited and look forward to the prospect of working closely with Bonitas as a client under FCB, while also pulling on the strategic expertise in creating impactful work”, said Reagen Kok, acting MD at FCB Africa.

Bonitas was awarded the ‘Medical Scheme of the Year’ early this year at the inaugural News 24 Business Awards – with a perfect score for their product offering and how easy it was to understand.

“As the medical scheme for South Africa, we offer a wide range of plans to meet the needs of South Africans from all walks of life. Our objective is to make quality healthcare more accessible and more affordable – while acting in the best interest of our members. We believe the renewed collaboration with FCB as our above-the-line agency partner will harness speciality skills that will dovetail perfectly with our brand strategy rollout and bolster our brand positioning. Partnering with FCB, with their proven track record of building South Africa’s favourite brands, makes this a very exciting new chapter for us”, says Lee Callakoppen, principal officer of Bonitas.

Over the past few months, FCB Africa has remained resilient through changing market dynamics, by delivering value for its clients. Bonitas’ re-entry as a client, reinforces the trust in FCB’s capabilities to increase market performance while delivering on creative ingenuity in a timeless manner for the brand. In an ever-evolving economic climate, this will serve as a cornerstone in building a growing health client segment under FCB.