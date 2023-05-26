A timely D&AD win for timeless design excellence. FCB takes a Pencil for DYICTA's corporate identity

FCB, a renowned advertising agency, is thrilled to announce its latest achievement in the design world. The agency has been honoured with one of the most prestigious design awards, a D&AD Pencil, solidifying its position as a leader in the field of graphic design.

The award recognises the exceptional creativity and innovation demonstrated by FCB in the development of a cutting-edge design identity for DYITC (Digital Youth ITC Academy).

In addition to this recent accolade, FCB has also garnered recognition at the 2023 esteemed Loeries Awards, being acknowledged as one of the top agencies in the graphic design space. This consistent acknowledgment reflects the agency’s dedication to pushing boundaries and consistently delivering timeless, high-quality design work.

“We are incredibly honoured and proud to receive this prestigious design award,” said Thabang Lehobye, FCB’s head of design. "It is a testament to the talent, creativity, and dedication of our team. We strive to create designs that not only visually captivate but also communicate the essence of our clients' brands."

The award-winning design reflects FCB's commitment to staying at the forefront of design trends and pushing the boundaries of creativity. It showcases the agency's ability to transform brands and create visual identities that resonate with audiences.

As FCB continues to thrive in the design field, the agency looks forward to leveraging its expertise and creativity to serve existing and future clients with exceptional design solutions.



