Africa


Warc ranks FCB Africa second on the continent for creativity

23 Mar 2023
Issued by: FCB Africa
FCB Africa is proud to announce that it has been ranked second on the continent and third globally by Warc Rankings, a benchmark which tracks the most prestigious awards for creativity, media and effectiveness in the world, and then ranks the campaigns and companies.

This success is a testament to the company’s commitment to excellence and its ability to create brands that inspire and engage audiences across the continent.

“Being recognised by Warc Rankings for our creativity and commitment to building Africa’s favourite brands is an honour. Our team strives to deliver timeless and timely brand communication solutions that people love, and these rankings are a testament to our commitment to creative and strategic excellence on client work”, says Tseliso Rangaka, chief creative officer at FCB Africa.

Warc ranks FCB Africa second on the continent for creativity

FCB Africa’s approach has helped its clients achieve the number one and two positions in their respective categories. This success is largely due to the outstanding performance of the client campaigns that include Coke BeatCan work, which was among the key pieces that won in two categories.

“Our work is Africa-centric and lives out our dedication to producing creative campaigns that resonate with the multitude of cultures and traditions of our continent. This fuels our renewed focus on creativity and has enabled us to stand out as a powerhouse agency, delivering outstanding results for our clients”, concluded Rita Doherty, chief strategy officer of FCB Africa.

FCB Africa
Building timeless and timely brands that people love.
Connect with us - www.fcb.co.za
Tseliso Rangaka, Rita Doherty, FCB Africa

