FCB Africa shines at the 2023 Cannes Advertising Festival

FCB Africa, a leading advertising agency renowned for its commitment to innovation, creativity, and pushing boundaries, has made an indelible mark at the 2023 Cannes Advertising Festival. The agency's exceptional achievements included the appointment of esteemed judges and an impressive collection of awards, highlighting FCB Africa's unwavering dedication to excellence.

Tseliso Rangaka, a revered creative leader and jury president, represented FCB Africa as a judge for the Radio and Audio category at Cannes. Rangaka's invaluable expertise and profound contributions to the jury panel showcased the agency's depth of talent and commitment to pushing the boundaries of audio advertising.

Thabang Lehobye, FCB Africa's head of design, was honoured to serve as a judge in the prestigious Design category at the Cannes Advertising Festival. Lehobye's discerning eye and passion for visual aesthetics solidified FCB Africa's reputation as a powerhouse in the realm of design and creative excellence.

The agency's remarkable success extended beyond the judging panels, with FCB Africa receiving a shortlist nomination for their groundbreaking work on the GBV campaign for the Western Cape Government. This recognition highlights FCB Africa's dedication to using advertising as a force for positive change, addressing critical social issues and amplifying essential messages to create meaningful impact.

In addition, FCB Africa proudly accepted a Silver Lion for their exceptional corporate identity work executed for the Digital Youth ITC Academy (DYITC). This prestigious accolade reinforces FCB Africa's ability to seamlessly blend creativity, strategy, and branding expertise to deliver captivating and impactful brand identities.

FCB's global network has also garnered significant recognition, with 1 grand prix, 1 gold, 11 silver, 12 bronze, and 92 shortlist accolades. This remarkable feat underscores FCB's commitment to raising the bar in the advertising industry, consistently exceeding expectations, and never settling for anything less than excellence.

"We are immensely proud of the exceptional accomplishments of our team at the 2023 Cannes Advertising Festival," said Reagen Kok, managing director at FCB Africa. "These achievements demonstrate our unwavering commitment to innovation and creativity. At FCB, our motto of 'never finished' drives us to continually innovate and deliver impactful campaigns that resonate with audiences and drive results."

As FCB continues to raise the bar in the advertising industry, the agency remains steadfast in its pursuit of excellence, leveraging creativity and innovation to drive meaningful connections and create lasting impact.

To view the winning work: https://www.fcb.co.za/our-work/



