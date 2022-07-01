Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19LoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

APO GroupEbony+IvoryJoe Public UnitedHot 102.7FMPublisher's ToolboxDentsuTBWAMediaHeads 360Bizcommunity.comDMASAMotsepe AdvertisingOgilvy South AfricaNahana Communications GroupeMediaBusiness and Arts South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Advertising Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Senior Digital Designer/Art Director Johannesburg
  • Art Director and Copywriter Johannesburg
  • Digital Project Manager Cape Town
  • Marketing Coordinator Phuthaditjhaba
  • Exhibitions Coordinator Johannesburg
  • Digital Channel Manager Johannesburg
  • Video Editor Cape Town
  • Mid-Level Creative Director Johannesburg
  • Division Manager - Learning and Training Cape Town
  • Mid-Level Copywriter Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Lucky Star collaborates with Sun-EL Musician and Msaki in latest TV ad

    1 Jul 2022
    Issued by: Joe Public United
    Joe Public Cape Town joined forces with South Africa's iconic brand Lucky Star to launch a new TV ad showcasing positivity in times of adversity. The ad builds on Lucky Star's well-known positioning 'The Taste of Home' through colourful visuals, diverse characters and of course, local music.
    Lucky Star collaborates with Sun-EL Musician and Msaki in latest TV ad

    Popularly known for having a passion for music, Lucky Star collaborated with Sun-EL Musician and Msaki who created a full-length track called Shine On for the TV ad.

    Lucky Star is a household name and part of the fabric of South Africa – from the iconic red tin, with its yellow star and striped blue waves that can be seen on shop fronts and wall murals, to the nutritious meals shared around kitchen tables. For generations, Lucky Star has nourished our nation.

    "This new commercial speaks to the values of the brand, and one particular aspect of what South Africans stand for – positivity. Strategically, our approach was to position Lucky Star as the antidote to pessimism – by bringing positivity to the nation during a time where there has been a lot of negativity. The Shine On concept and the collaboration with Sun-EL Musician and Msaki demonstrates our passion for music and our belief in sharing positivity”.

    The ad sees a little girl, Phumi, injecting positivity into the world by inspiring people towards a brighter tomorrow.

    “We want consumers to know that they can always count on Lucky Star through both the good and the bad times – remembering that we can always shine on,” comments Anchen Myburgh, Executive of Marketing and Sales at Lucky Star.

    “It’s always an honour to work on such an iconic South African brand. Lucky Star has become synonymous with music and has a long history of collaborating with iconic music legends. We all remember the collaboration with Brenda Fassie and the 'Ing’shaya Ngaphakathi' campaign, so continuing this legacy was part of the challenge and a big reason why we were so excited to work with rising stars, Sun-El Musician and Msaki. We are so pleased to see the legacy continue,” comments Brendan Hoffmann, executive creative director, Joe Public Cape Town.

    Joe Public Cape Town is a division of Joe Public United which launched in 2020 as an opportunity to expand on the group’s purpose of transformation and growth – of its people, clients, and country.


    Lucky Star TVC - Shine On from Joe Public Cape Town on Vimeo.


    The TV ad went live on 15 June 2022.

    Campaign credits:

    Group chief creative officer: Pepe Marais
    Chief creative officer: Xolisa Dyeshana
    Executive creative director: Brendan Hoffmann
    Integrated copywriter: Yazeed Solomons
    Art director: Rameez Dollie
    Head of TV production: Diane Cole
    TV producer: Tshepiso Moerane
    Director: Katlego Baaitse
    Executive producer: Liesl Lategan
    Producer: Bale M
    Production house: Spitfire Films
    DOP: Adam Vinokur
    Editor: Ryan Young
    Post prod house: Aces-Up Post Production
    Online producer: Ed van Blerk
    Music performance: Msaki
    Audio studio: StudiJoe
    Final mix engineer: Sergio Da Cruz

    NextOptions
    Joe Public United
    We are a 100% independent and proudly South African integrated brand and communication group, with a philosophy grounded in the purpose of growth.
    Read more: Brendan Hoffmann, Lucky Star, Joe Public Cape Town, Msaki

    Related

    Source: © adeevee.com That print ad that went on to win a D&AD Pencil
    Honesty: Where the magic happens18 May 2022
    Paris New York Heritage Festival coming to South Africa
    Paris New York Heritage Festival coming to South Africa3 Feb 2022
    Acces 2021 set to bring global music industry to Jozi
    Acces 2021 set to bring global music industry to Jozi16 Nov 2021
    #BehindtheBrandManager: Patrick Kutumane for Lucky Star
    #BehindtheBrandManager: Patrick Kutumane for Lucky Star26 Apr 2021
    #Newsmaker: Lizanne Peters appointed as business unit director at Joe Public Cape Town
    #Newsmaker: Lizanne Peters appointed as business unit director at Joe Public Cape Town25 Feb 2021
    Enter Joe Public United's newest growth venture: Joe Public Cape Town
    Enter Joe Public United's newest growth venture: Joe Public Cape Town3 Jul 2020
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz