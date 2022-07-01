Lucky Star collaborates with Sun-EL Musician and Msaki in latest TV ad

Joe Public Cape Town joined forces with South Africa's iconic brand Lucky Star to launch a new TV ad showcasing positivity in times of adversity. The ad builds on Lucky Star's well-known positioning 'The Taste of Home' through colourful visuals, diverse characters and of course, local music.

Popularly known for having a passion for music, Lucky Star collaborated with Sun-EL Musician and Msaki who created a full-length track calledfor the TV ad.Lucky Star is a household name and part of the fabric of South Africa – from the iconic red tin, with its yellow star and striped blue waves that can be seen on shop fronts and wall murals, to the nutritious meals shared around kitchen tables. For generations, Lucky Star has nourished our nation."This new commercial speaks to the values of the brand, and one particular aspect of what South Africans stand for – positivity. Strategically, our approach was to position Lucky Star as the antidote to pessimism – by bringing positivity to the nation during a time where there has been a lot of negativity. The Shine On concept and the collaboration with Sun-EL Musician and Msaki demonstrates our passion for music and our belief in sharing positivity”.The ad sees a little girl, Phumi, injecting positivity into the world by inspiring people towards a brighter tomorrow.“We want consumers to know that they can always count on Lucky Star through both the good and the bad times – remembering that we can always shine on,” comments Anchen Myburgh, Executive of Marketing and Sales at Lucky Star.“It’s always an honour to work on such an iconic South African brand. Lucky Star has become synonymous with music and has a long history of collaborating with iconic music legends. We all remember the collaboration with Brenda Fassie and the 'Ing’shaya Ngaphakathi' campaign, so continuing this legacy was part of the challenge and a big reason why we were so excited to work with rising stars, Sun-El Musician and Msaki. We are so pleased to see the legacy continue,” comments Brendan Hoffmann, executive creative director, Joe Public Cape Town.Joe Public Cape Town is a division of Joe Public United which launched in 2020 as an opportunity to expand on the group’s purpose of transformation and growth – of its people, clients, and country.

Lucky Star TVC - Shine On from Joe Public Cape Town on Vimeo.

The TV ad went live on 15 June 2022.Group chief creative officer: Pepe MaraisChief creative officer: Xolisa DyeshanaExecutive creative director: Brendan HoffmannIntegrated copywriter: Yazeed SolomonsArt director: Rameez DollieHead of TV production: Diane ColeTV producer: Tshepiso MoeraneDirector: Katlego BaaitseExecutive producer: Liesl LateganProducer: Bale MProduction house: Spitfire FilmsDOP: Adam VinokurEditor: Ryan YoungPost prod house: Aces-Up Post ProductionOnline producer: Ed van BlerkMusic performance: MsakiAudio studio: StudiJoeFinal mix engineer: Sergio Da Cruz