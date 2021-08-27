Welcome, young wolves

As we pass the midway mark for 2021, it's difficult to believe that there are only five months left of this year.

With the winter slowly making way for spring, vaccinations rolling out across the country, and lockdowns lifting across the globe, the silver lining on the stormy, dark cloud that has been the past year-and-a-half definitely seems to be shining a little stronger and brighter every day.Joining us with fresh perspectives and a passion for all things advertising are these new Grey interns. Please take time to make them feel welcome!A film and TV enthusiast who is also into digital marketing. Welcome!An academic by nature who seeks to address the gap between research and consumers. Enjoy your Grey adventure!Hailing from a family of hard workers, intellectuals, and creatives, Tholang enjoys what makes life interesting and believes in seeking knowledge. May you never stop learning at Grey!With a love for people and a love to laugh, Nikelani enjoys collaboration and feels fulfilled by helping others. She’s currently completing her Honours in HR Management at UJ. We hope you enjoy the journey with us!After winning a copywriting bursary competition, advertising chose Kabelo. He’s passionate about telling everyday people’s stories and has a hunger to win. Sounds like you’ll fit right in here!