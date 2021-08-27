Advertising Company news South Africa

Welcome, young wolves

27 Aug 2021
Issued by: Grey Africa
As we pass the midway mark for 2021, it's difficult to believe that there are only five months left of this year.
With the winter slowly making way for spring, vaccinations rolling out across the country, and lockdowns lifting across the globe, the silver lining on the stormy, dark cloud that has been the past year-and-a-half definitely seems to be shining a little stronger and brighter every day.

Joining us with fresh perspectives and a passion for all things advertising are these new Grey interns. Please take time to make them feel welcome!

Emmanuel Muriuki Kebera
A film and TV enthusiast who is also into digital marketing. Welcome!

Nicole van Staden
An academic by nature who seeks to address the gap between research and consumers. Enjoy your Grey adventure!

Tholang Mahloko
Hailing from a family of hard workers, intellectuals, and creatives, Tholang enjoys what makes life interesting and believes in seeking knowledge. May you never stop learning at Grey!

Nikelani Mahlangu
With a love for people and a love to laugh, Nikelani enjoys collaboration and feels fulfilled by helping others. She’s currently completing her Honours in HR Management at UJ. We hope you enjoy the journey with us!

Kabelo Dubazana
After winning a copywriting bursary competition, advertising chose Kabelo. He’s passionate about telling everyday people’s stories and has a hunger to win. Sounds like you’ll fit right in here!

