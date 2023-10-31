Burger King unveils exciting "Full-on SA Flavour" campaign for Peri-Peri Chicken range

Burger King is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Peri-Peri Chicken range, accompanied by a captivating advertising campaign embodying the essence of South African flavours and experiences. Under the theme "Full-on SA Flavour," this campaign celebrates the rich and unique local taste that defines South Africa.

The campaign, carefully crafted by Grey Advertising, features two engaging television commercials (TVCs) designed to resonate with South African audiences. “Burger King has introduced the Black Mamba sauce to their new Peri-Peri Crispy Chicken range, giving it a great intense, full-on local flavour. So, to let people know about it, we tapped into the insight that, as South Africans, we experience the often over-the-top but always very South African moments in everyday life. Moments like window washers magically appearing from nowhere to surprise you and Hadedas, who always know when you're about to speak on your Teams call. The campaign celebrates the full-on South African flavour that we've all come to love in both Burger King meals and South African everyday life," says Glenn Jeffery, executive creative director at Grey Advertising.

The first TVC centers on the delightful and relatable scenario of a woman attempting to hold a Teams meeting in her garden. However, her peaceful meeting is interrupted by a Hadeda (and eventually a gathering of Hadeda birds), showcasing the everyday charms of South African life. The narrative unfolds as she surrenders to the not-so-delightful interruption, symbolised by a satisfying bite of her delectable Burger King peri-peri chicken burger. The second TVC follows the adventure of a man at a traffic stop, encountering a group of enthusiastic window washers. The comical encounter, as they energetically wash all his car windows, captures the spirit of urban life in South Africa. Amidst the hilarity, he succumbs to the irresistible allure of the peri-peri chicken burger.

"South Africans, like the Black Mamba Peri-Peri sauce, bring zest and vibrancy to life with their colourful language, lively mannerisms, and unmistakable South African spirit. We're inspired by South African flavour and wanted to introduce this to celebrate our unique nation”, says Julia Ridderhof, strategist at Grey Advertising. Burger King's Peri-peri Chicken range promises an explosion of flavours and an authentic taste of South African culinary delight. The infusion of original peri-peri sauce adds an exciting twist, bringing flavour to every bite.

“Our Peri-peri Chicken range embodies the essence of South Africa, offering our customers a unique and flavourful dining experience," said Ezelna Jones, marketing executive at Burger King. "We are excited to share the taste of South Africa with our guests through this delightful campaign that captures the essence of 'Full-on SA Flavour.”

Click here and here to watch the television commercials.

