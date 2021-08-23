New York Festivals AME Awards finalists announced

Pro-surfer Bianca Buitendag recently made history as one of the two women, and only SA athletes, to bring home medals for South Africa from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. As this was the first time surfing has been included as an official sport in the Olympics, it was quite an achievement that Team South Africa could stamp their name in this new Olympic arena.ByRuth Cooper
The 2021 finalists for the New York Festivals AME Awards have been announced.
Image supplied
The 150+ members of the 2021 AME grand jury panel, including CEO's CCO’s, founders, managing directors, chief strategy officers, and creative executives, selected finalists from entries submitted from 30 countries.
Gayle Mandel, executive director of AME Awards, said, “We’re thrilled with the caliber of this year’s innovative and effective work, the bar was exceptionally high. Entries from around the globe demonstrated innovation and effectiveness and those campaigns moving on to the medal round truly impressed AME's grand jury.”
New categories were added in 2021 to AME’s roster to showcase ground-breaking work in step with global trends. These categories include: Socially conscious content, Data, and Digital experiences.
Socially conscious content
Entries submitted within AME’s Socially conscious content category challenged conventions, championed for equality and inclusivity, promoted worthy causes, and shone the spotlight on social issues.
Finalists include:
“Crayola Colors of the World” (Dentsu Mcgarrybowen) Crayola,
“Meddle in the New Zealand Election” (Special Group) Every Kiwi Counts,
“A Dad’s Job” (FP7 McCann Dubai) Home Centre,
“#CreateForGood” (The Classic Partnership Advertising) TikTok.
Cause marketing
Cause marketing created awareness and achieved results. Entries championing causes moved on to the medal round include:
“The World’s Tallest Donation Box” (The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives & MullenLowe MENA FZ LLC) The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives,
“Invisible Hate” (22Squared) NAACP Atlanta.
Environment and sustainability
Entries achieving finalist status include:
“The Rainforest Fire Channel” (Zulu Alpha Kilo) Amazon Rainforest Conservancy,
“BMW IconicSounds Electric” (Mirrored Media) BMW,
“Eurythenes plasticus” (BBDO Germany) WWF Germany,
“Delivery to Burger King” (McCann Lima) Burger King,
