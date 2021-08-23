Advertising News South Africa

#WomensMonth

New York Festivals AME Awards finalists announced

23 Aug 2021
The 2021 finalists for the New York Festivals AME Awards have been announced.
Image supplied
Image supplied

The 150+ members of the 2021 AME grand jury panel, including CEO's CCO’s, founders, managing directors, chief strategy officers, and creative executives, selected finalists from entries submitted from 30 countries.

Gayle Mandel, executive director of AME Awards, said, “We’re thrilled with the caliber of this year’s innovative and effective work, the bar was exceptionally high. Entries from around the globe demonstrated innovation and effectiveness and those campaigns moving on to the medal round truly impressed AME's grand jury.”

New categories were added in 2021 to AME’s roster to showcase ground-breaking work in step with global trends. These categories include: Socially conscious content, Data, and Digital experiences.

Socially conscious content


Entries submitted within AME’s Socially conscious content category challenged conventions, championed for equality and inclusivity, promoted worthy causes, and shone the spotlight on social issues.

Finalists include:
  • “Crayola Colors of the World” (Dentsu Mcgarrybowen) Crayola,
  • “Meddle in the New Zealand Election” (Special Group) Every Kiwi Counts,
  • “A Dad’s Job” (FP7 McCann Dubai) Home Centre,
  • “#CreateForGood” (The Classic Partnership Advertising) TikTok.


Cause marketing


Cause marketing created awareness and achieved results. Entries championing causes moved on to the medal round include:
  • “The World’s Tallest Donation Box” (The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives & MullenLowe MENA FZ LLC) The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives,
  • “Invisible Hate” (22Squared) NAACP Atlanta.


Environment and sustainability


Entries achieving finalist status include:
  • “The Rainforest Fire Channel” (Zulu Alpha Kilo) Amazon Rainforest Conservancy,
  • “BMW IconicSounds Electric” (Mirrored Media) BMW,
  • “Eurythenes plasticus” (BBDO Germany) WWF Germany,
  • “Delivery to Burger King” (McCann Lima) Burger King,
  • “Bamboo Sweets” (Liful) Liful.


Data and digital events


Finalists include:
  • “Publicly Traded” (FCB/Six) LifeStyles Healthcare,
  • “The Wise Ones” (FP7 McCann Dubai) Emirates NBD,
  • “Tuna Scope 2020” (Dentsu Inc.) Tuna Scope and AI Tuna,
  • “The Last Horoscope” (Creative X) WhatsApp.


Branded content/entertainment


Branded content/entertainment boosted brand affinity and interaction. Entries advancing include:
  • “Wombstories” (AMV BBDO) Libresse,
  • “Trapped in Advertising” (Starcom) Pringles,
  • “Spoiler Whopper” (Grabarz & Partner) Burger King Deutschland,
  • “Toyota and MTV Celebrate The Universal Language of Music” (Viacom Velocity) Toyota.


Outdoor/Out of Home


Outdoor/Out-Of-Home effectively engaged consumers across a variety of urban locations. Finalists include:
  • “Rooftop Farms” (FP& McCann Cairo) Knorr,
  • “Feeding Imagination” (Zulu Alpha Kilo) Goldfish® Crackers,
  • “'Train'ing” (McCann Health Japan) East Japan Railway Company.


Technology


Agencies employed technology to entertain, educate, and create personalised brand experiences. Entries achieving finalist status include:
  • “The King of the 2020 VMA’s” (Viacom Velocity) Burger King,
  • “ProtectSet” (MullenLowe MENA) Mobily esports.


Activation and engagement


Activation and engagement created stronger brand connections and delivered results. Entries advancing include:
  • “Double Moon” (UAE Government Media Office & MullenLowe MENA) UAE Government Media Office,
  • “Escape the Clown” (Grabarz and Partner) Burger King Deutschland,
  • “IYKYK If You Know You Know” (Starcom) Invisalign Clear Aligners,
  • “Tons of Real Happiness” (H:Three) Mitsubishi Xpander.


Integrated campaigns


Integrated campaigns flawlessly provided brand engagement and delivered results on behalf of the brand. Finalists include:
  • “Greatest Outback of All Time (GOOAT)” (Zulu Alpha Kilo) Subaru Canada,
  • “Iceman to Canton” (ALMA DDB.) Coors Light,
  • “Electric Dialogue” (Grabarz & Partner) Porsche,
  • “French’s Mustard Beer” (Fitzco) McCormick & Company.


Collaborative partnerships and sponsorships


Collaborative partnerships and sponsorships built prestige and engaged the target audience. Entries advancing include:
  • “World’s Oldest Esports Team” (Zulu Alpha Kilo) HomeEquity Bank / Royal Canadian Legion
  • “The Met Unframed” (Verizon).


Products and services


Products and services entries shifted perception, set new standards, and achieved impressive results. Finalists include:
  • “Good Morning World” (Special Group) Tourism New Zealand,
  • “Don't Hang Your Privacy Out” (BBDO China) Bosch,
  • “Out-of-work mannequins” (Zulu Alpha Kilo) Toronto Association of Business Improvement Areas (TABIA).
Out-of-work mannequins by TABIA
Out-of-work mannequins by TABIA

Health & wellness and pharma


Health & wellness and pharma categories engaged and educated. Finalists include:
  • “Mucinex Nightshift Launch” (McCann Health New York) Mucinex; (Showpony Advertising)
  • “Reach For The Facts “ReturnToWorkSA.


All entries submitted into the 2021 AME Awards were evaluated based on four criteria and weighted according to importance: results/effectiveness, idea, execution, and challenge/strategy/objective.

To see the full list of finalists, go here.
