Growth leads to greatness

7 Apr 2021
Issued by: Joe Public United
At Joe Public United we believe that every person has unlimited growth potential, and that by fueling their growth, we start an unstoppable chain reaction that not only grows them but grows our creative product, our clients and our country.
This month we are thrilled to congratulate the following people on their promotions as they begin a new season of growth within the Joe Public United family:


Mpho Mabapa
Integrated Account Manager


Mxolisi Jiyane
Junior Strategist


Kelebogile Matshego
OPS & Business Analyst Assistant


Thato Manyongo
Junior Administrator


Matimba Hlabela
Junior UX/UI Designer

Joe Public United
We are a 100% independent and proudly South African integrated brand and communication group, with a philosophy grounded in the purpose of growth.
