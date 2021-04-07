Growth leads to greatness

At Joe Public United we believe that every person has unlimited growth potential, and that by fueling their growth, we start an unstoppable chain reaction that not only grows them but grows our creative product, our clients and our country.
This month we are thrilled to congratulate the following people on their promotions as they begin a new season of growth within the Joe Public United family:Mpho Mabapa
Integrated Account Manager
Mxolisi Jiyane
Junior StrategistKelebogile Matshego
OPS & Business Analyst Assistant Thato Manyongo
Junior AdministratorMatimba Hlabela
Junior UX/UI Designer