Newsmaker: Lizanne Peters appointed as business unit director at Joe Public Cape Town

Lizanne Peters was recently appointed as business unit director at Joe Public Cape Town. She has over 16 years industry experience across various sectors such as FMCG, insurance, investment, banking, healthcare and retail as well as four years' experience as the brand manager at Distell and WWF.

Joe Public United, an integrated communications agency, launched its Cape Town agency in 2020 as the newest addition to the family. It has enabled the group to expand its capabilities and extend its unique offering to markets outside of Johannesburg.I’m thrilled to be a part of the Joe Public team. The agency has such a larger than life reputation, and I feel privileged to be welcomed into an agency with such standing.With the Cape Town office opening in 2020, they were seeking someone to occupy a role in account management. I was contacted about the BUD position and jumped at the opportunity to be interviewed, although it was daunting.Firstly to be a Joe. The agency has achieved amazing growth performance over its existence especially over the past few years. I’m keen to be part of the team where there is a clear drive to pursue creative excellence that delivers results from both the agency and client perspective.My career has afforded me the opportunity to work on some great South African brands with some of the ad industry’s most respected minds. It was a great achievement to assist on the launch of Savanna Dark cider while I was at Distell and then also to work on Loeries-award creative for brands like National Geographic Kids and Mediclinic.The constant challenges and the fact that no two days are the same. Best of all I get to engage with really brave, smart and creative thinkers who inspire me to stretch and apply my mind to different alternatives. I love that being content with the status quo isn’t an option. Being restless pushes you to discover solutions and grow in so many ways – both personally and professionally.I consider myself to be a life-long learner and wanting to engage with others learning from them both formally and not is what keeps me going. I try not to be complacent.I think this ties into my motivation – to resist complacency. If anything, the pandemic has taught me that you shouldn’t rest on your laurels even if you think you’re at the height of your game. There are always factors you can’t control, so you should position yourself in a state of readiness. Being proactive and constantly learning from the past to improve your future and that of others. Also, it’s great to celebrate the wins but when doing so, it’s important for me to do it with a sense of humility and to pay it forward to those around you.