Digital Agency Showcase 2020: King James [Part 1]

Recently Red & Yellow Creative School of Business held its 2020 Digital Agency Showcase online, free to attend because they believe education is the only way to drive meaningful transformation.

King James co-founder and group creative director, Alistair King.

Contrarian view for business

Someone asked me what our company's 5-year plan was. I replied that we've never really had a 5-year plan. But in our 22 years of business we have had 44 x 6-month plans which seem to have worked for us.

Extraordinary conundrum

It seems to me, the loudest voices opposing brands advertising are the people in advertising itself, and that confuses me a lot. Our entire industry depends on us keeping busy and us helping our clients keep their brands alive and healthy throughout this period. We can talk about priorities but most of our clients employ people who are also our priority, and that's why we exist, that's what we do and that's why we are here. We are here to make people consider our clients' products and services regardless of the circumstances. We talk about this period as 'unprecedented' but I am hopefully going to show you that there is precedent, and there is something we can learn from the past.

Creativity taking a battering

But the best way to capture anyone's imagination is to show them something they didn't expect to see. Creativity is no more complicated than that to me. The very essence of creativity is originality and originality comes from diverse ideas, diverse perspectives, and diverse interpretations of the same subjects.

It's like playing Pin Ball

Creativity is paused

Red & Yellow selected six of South Africa's top digital agencies to share their knowledge, insights, wisdom and experiences in 30-minute slots, followed by Q&A sessions to allow attendees to drill deeper.2020's participating agencies included:I have selected one agency for each of the two days that stood out to me and for Day 2, King James co-founder and group creative director Alistair King was a big highlight. I split my coverage of his talk into two parts. In part one, King gives us some insight into what agencies are faced with during the Covid-19 pandemic and how it's affecting creativity. Part two will cover a comparison between Covid-19 and WWII, specifically how ad agencies dealt with the impact of the war.King kicked off his presentation by stating that when he was asked to speak, he thought to himself, "Why me?" and "How can I add value?". He said, Rob Stokes, chairman of Red & Yellow (and host of the event) told him that they just wanted him to share his secret sauce with everyone – tell everyone what he knows. He told Stokes that the joke was on him because right now, what does anyone know, what does anyone know for certain or what is concrete about the future of our business at this point in time?He said it felt a bit weird to talk about the work they've done, work that's won them some awards and how they work because even as he was speaking, they were changing how they were working.So, he decided to do things a bit differently and said he wanted to bring something to the table that might be useful for agencies in these crazy times we find ourselves in.About three months ago, King said he posted a tweet that caught the attention of Business Insider and they then called him and asked him to elaborate on what he had said. King said that he suggested that in 22 years of business, King James hasn't really had a business plan. They tend to work in six-month increments and focus on 'the now'. They leave themselves open to evolve their company, and rather than add pressure to the business by setting themselves on a path they're committed to, they instead "roll with the circumstances". King said it was a very big response at the time because obviously it's a very contrarian view for business.He remembered saying things like, "Business is tricky and unpredictable. Lots of things happen outside of your control. You can't talk about being the agency of the future if you can't be the agency of now." He said this all happened in mid-January and here we are right now, with unforeseen circumstances. "We are all just making it up as we go along. We are all scrambling and grappling with how to make advertising."On top of that, we are all dealing with the same challenges. We are all remote, struggling with everything that goes with that. We are all facing personal challenges, financial challenges, emotional challenges, isolation challenges, work challenges and creative challenges.Continuing, King said, "We all have clients that face a myriad of their own realities, and who face their own challenges. Some of our clients have products and services that are not considered essential items. So they are not available to us. They're not available to be purchased. They are closed or simply not allowed to sell. Some clients are fighting to keep their clients from cancelling their policies. Some are actively investing directly and indirectly to Covid and the fight against Covid, and they want customers to know about it. Some just want to say, "Our thoughts and prayers are with you." And we all know what those conversations with our clients are like, said King. "But of course, our job as marketing partners is to find a way to do that in the appropriate way, in a way that adds value to our clients. That throws up a lot of debates."He mentioned that there is a lot of social media chatter about how brands can communicate during this crisis and over this period and whether in fact they should be communicating at all. King said:Other than keeping his company healthy and his people busy, King wanted to talk about the one thing that keeps him awake at night: creativity, and the fact that it is taking a battering over this period."A lot of people I know would say, 'No, that's not true. Covid-19 is forcing us to be innovative and resourceful, finding solutions to challenging situations,' and I would disagree with that. Creativity, as I think of it, is a very fragile thing. Not just in advertising but across all artistic expressions of it," he said.King said that it's so easy to smother and suppress creativity. "My view of advertising is hardly profound. It's unlike all of yours, I'm sure."He said that the things that usually grab his imagination and that hit him with real emotional weight and impact always comes from left field. They are always unexpected and way off-key and they (King James) strive for that as an agency. It's often as simple as not doing what everyone else is doing. Yinging when they yang. Simple principles that are easy to talk about but quite hard to pull off. Because many clients simply feel uncomfortable when ideas don't feel like others' ideas.King asked us to think about life before Covid. Think about the absolute volume of ideas that you've got to enjoy and the way you want to enjoy them. If you think about film alone, there was in 2019, The Joker, Parasite, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, 1917, The Irishman. The only thing that these films have in common was that they were films, and every film is as different from each other as you can imagine. Every film has it's own creative curveball.He said that it was the same with music in 2019. "One minute you were heading down Old Town Road, and the next you were Dance Monkey. That's the beauty of living in a world that's firing ideas at you constantly. It's like playing Pin Ball, you really don't know what's going to come at you next and it's that unpredictable randomness that thrills us and makes us feel alive."However, King said that we were not getting that from advertising right now. Every piece of communication feels heavy and sentimental and he said that he, for one, felt that he was drowning in human empathy and not necessarily in a good way."I was wondering if we were the only ones being weighed down by the situation, which is obviously a serious one. So, I called a close friend of mine, who is a musician and who writes and performs his own music. I asked him how his songwriting is going and what he was writing about. His reply was interesting, and he said, 'This Covid-thing is really heavy,' and that it doesn't sit naturally with the themes that he generally writes about. So, he's just not finding the inspiration where he needs it right now, it's draining him creatively, and I know how that feels, personally," King said."That's the thing about Covid. Unless you're talking about Covid, or singing about something that relates to Covid, you just look like you're tone-deaf. You look like you aren't aware of the state of the world and you look like you're insensitive to those experiencing it for long."You can't really put a song out about the beautiful woman who caught your eye or riding down Route 66 with the wind in your hair. People would say, 'Dude, you're just out of sync with the world. You need to write about separation and loneliness and fear and hope. You need to write about Covid things.'"King told us that he once saw a BBC insert about the next wave coming out of Hollywood as we speak, and apparently all of the films are about Covid. "Romance films – people in lockdown falling in love, people in lockdown falling out of love. Crime films all related to Covid. Murder during Covid. Heists during Covid. Horror films. People stuck in lifts with Covid patients. Hero films about the people at the front line. This is all coming out of Hollywood right now," he said."Covid is not just the biggest subject in the world today, it's the only subject, and our entire output, is relative to Covid. Everything we do is framed by Covid and you couldn't really put out a movie right now with gnomes falling in love with goblins because the context wouldn't feel right."Even poor James Bond, the ultimate escapist film franchise, was halted because it had the word 'diamonds' in the title. But to be honest, who wouldn't want to give their eyeteeth right now to watch something escapist, that is not about Covid? That is why creativity, in my view, is in contraction right now. We only have one piece of subject matter to work with. It is literally consuming all of the cool things we used to call on."King said he had to admit that obviously it's justified given the enormity of the challenge of what we're dealing with, but for now, creativity, as we know it, has paused and we now have to apply our creativity to this particular subject.He talked about 'before Covid' and said that you'd sit with the brands you worked on– beer brands, chicken brands, insurance companies, banks, sports shoe brands, whatever you work on, and you would think, "What is so good about this product? What makes it useful and important to people's lives?" There were no limits to what we could do with those questions. Now we're wondering how this brand remains relevant when Covid is the only thing on people's minds.King said that right now, they are starting to build Covid-related themes into their brand narratives because it feels insensitive not to. Although sometimes it feels insensitive to do so.To be continued...