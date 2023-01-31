EssenceMediacom launches as the breakthrough agency in 120 offices globally

EssenceMediacom - GroupM's newest and largest agency - formally launches today with an ambition to deliver marketing breakthroughs for their clients. Disrupting the old models across media, creative, innovation and analytics, the agency has been built to find new opportunity for brands and deliver truly integrated media solutions.

Comprised of 10,000 people across 120 offices globally and led by Global CEO Nick Lawson, EssenceMediacom combines Essence’s performance, data, analytics and creative technology DNA with MediaCom’s scaled multichannel audience planning and strategic media expertise.

Everything will be underpinned by EMOS – EssenceMediacom’s Operating System. This modular suite of tools and data will connect the best of Essence, MediaCom and GroupM’s technology and make it available to EssenceMediacom’s teams and clients across the globe.

The agency launches with an enviable global client roster, which includes adidas, Bayer, Dell, Google, Mars, NBCUniversal, PlayStation, Procter & Gamble, The Coca-Cola Company and Uber, and will be responsible for more than $21bn in global media billings (COMvergence, 2021).

EssenceMediacom is part of GroupM, WPP’s media investment group, giving it access to the richest data, most robust benchmarks and most advanced capabilities in the market fueled by the company’s cross-channel performance division GroupM Nexus and Choreograph, GroupM’s industry-leading data and technology services provider.

Claudelle Naidoo, EssenceMediacom’s CEO in South Africa, said: “We are excited to use EssenceMediaCom’s new breakthrough thinking and approach to empower media and lift our integrated media capabilities to newer heights. The way we operate going forward is built on the principles of analytics, data, and technology at the heart, designed and empowered by our people.

We have been fortunate to work closely with the global Essence and MediaCom teams over the last nine months, giving them detailed insight into what our clients and people need on this continent. Today, we are truly inspired to have been a critical part of building the new agency and we believe that our clients will see immense value going forward. Our people will be more empowered than ever before through continuous learning which will be driven by local and global development teams and specialists.”

Christian Juhl, Global CEO, GroupM said: “The fusion of Essence’s measurement and data-driven DNA with MediaCom’s scale and strategic expertise creates something truly unique in the marketplace. Alongside Mindshare, Wavemaker, and mSix&Partners, the launch of EssenceMediacom ensures we have the solutions and thinking to meet the needs of every brand and marketer seeking to grow their business in the new economy.

I’m personally excited to see the way EssenceMediacom’s commitment to creating breakthroughs will change expectations for what’s possible in business, culture, and marketing and produce enormous value for our clients.”