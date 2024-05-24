Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

RT7 DigitalNew MediaBurger KingDentsuHellopeterBidvest MobilityMpactHeineken BeveragesLGMACmobileQuickEasy SoftwareOLC Through The Line CommunicationsNinety9centsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Exhibitions & Events News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

The Weekly Update EP:06 Chris Hattingh Breaks Down NHI, The New Bills & Laws Being Passed

The Weekly Update EP:06 Chris Hattingh Breaks Down NHI, The New Bills & Laws Being Passed

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Woolworths joins The Good Life Show as headline sponsor

    24 May 2024
    24 May 2024
    As a responsible retailer, Woolworths makes it their business to understand the intricate link between what we consume and the health of our planet and for this reason has collaborated with the upcoming The Good Life Show in Cape Town and Johannesburg.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The retailer joins as headline sponsor for the Woolworths Good Life Show Kitchen, which comes to life with live cooking demonstrations showing spectators how best to incorporate healthy food options into their meals.

    Recognising the global movement towards sustainability, environmental awareness, and the desire for making more informed decisions, The Good Life Show pioneered a fresh initiative and created a symposium which brings together a group of experts from the health, fitness, and wellness fields.

    This platform provides for all-encompassing information sharing session, featuring live demonstrations and interactive masterclasses, as well expert guidance on new and innovative product choices to suit a conscientious lifestyle.

    Woolworths Taste cracks the worldwide top 10
    Woolworths Taste cracks the worldwide top 10

    New Media  1 day

    As a responsible retailer, Woolworths makes it their business to understand the intricate link between what we consume and the health of our planet.

    The importance of making responsible and conscientious food choices, combined with sustainable business practices and the thoughtfully developed products on their shelves aligns perfectly with the objectives of the Good Life Show, so the partnership was born from a foundation of shared values.

    “We are really excited to collaborate with the Good Life Show on what we believe is hugely important and stimulating subject matter when it comes to food, the planet and our people,” says Elizka Ferreira, Woolworths Head of Brand Communications for Foods.

    “At Woolworths we are always looking for new and interesting ways to improve on our offering, be it our processes or our products, and we’re sure this event will offer up some thoughtful ideas and ground-breaking practices for customers and businesses alike”.

    Guests can also enjoy the Woolworths Masterclass Kitchen, allowing attendees the opportunity to participate in interactive masterclasses. Chefs’ demos will feature a range of Woolworths products, with particular focus on the plant-based range.

    "The Good Life Show is an incredible platform for encouraging conversations around sustainability and conscious living," says Marisa Munroe, Woolworths Head of Product: Foods Business Development and Central Product Development.

    "At Woolworths, we're committed to offering our customers products that not only taste great but that also align with their values and contribute to a healthier planet. This partnership allows us to showcase our dedication to sustainable food choices and innovation, while also inspiring others to make informed decisions for a better future," she adds.

    The Good Life Show takes place in Cape Town from 31 May – 2 June and Johannesburg from 26-28 July 2024.

    For more, go to https://goodlifeshowafrica.com/

    Read more: Woolworths, Elizka Ferreira, The Good Life Show
    NextOptions

    Related

    Woolworths Taste cracks the worldwide top 10
    New MediaWoolworths Taste cracks the worldwide top 10
    1 day
    SimplyBiz partners with The Good Life Show to assist entrepreneurs
    SimplyBiz partners with The Good Life Show to assist entrepreneurs
    1 day
    Source:
    ARB rules in favour of Woolworths in rBST-free milk ad dispute
     20 May 2024
    Woolworths Mature Gouda named South African Dairy Product of the Year 2024
    Woolworths Mature Gouda named South African Dairy Product of the Year 2024
    30 Apr 2024
    The Good Life Show announces strategic partners
    The Good Life Show announces strategic partners
    29 Apr 2024
    Woolworths makes sustainability a priority with new winter fashion range
    Woolworths makes sustainability a priority with new winter fashion range
    23 Apr 2024
    Fashion Revolution Week 2024: How everyone can play a part in redefining South Africa's fashion industry
    Soapbox CommunicationsFashion Revolution Week 2024: How everyone can play a part in redefining South Africa's fashion industry
    19 Apr 2024
    Woolworths launches Farming for the Future campaign to tackle climate challenges
    Woolworths launches Farming for the Future campaign to tackle climate challenges
    11 Apr 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz