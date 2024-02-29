Win a share of R10,000 towards tuition fees with FundiMatch

Designed to empower individuals with valuable career guidance and financial support, the competition offers participants the chance to win R10,000 towards their registration fee, providing them with an invaluable opportunity to kickstart their journey towards their dream careers.

With the ever-evolving landscape of education and employment, young learners often face significant challenges in making informed decisions about their future. The FundiMatch Competition aims to address this issue by offering a unique platform where participants can gain valuable insights into their strengths, interests and potential career pathways.

"At FundiMatch, we are committed to equipping learners with the tools and resources they need to navigate their career journey with confidence," says product owner James Kieser. "Through the FundiMatch Competition, we aim to provide financial support to deserving individuals while guiding them towards careers that align with their passions and abilities."

The competition invites participants to sign up for FundiMatch and enter for a chance to win R10,000 towards their tuition fees. Entrants are required to complete a FundiMatch career guidance assessment, followed by sharing their results on X via a screenshot or video and explaining how it matches their dream career.

"We believe that every individual deserves the opportunity to pursue a career that brings them joy and fulfilment," adds Kieser. "Through the FundiMatch Competition, we aim to support learners in their quest for personal and professional success."

The competition is open to legal residents aged 18 and above, with one winner set to be selected on 31 March 2024 through a random draw. Participants are encouraged to read the full terms and conditions prior to entering the competition.

To learn more about the FundiMatch Competition, visit the Fundi Twitter page. To sign up for the FundiMatch platform, click here.

About FundiMatch:

FundiMatch is an innovative online psychometric assessment platform developed by Fundi Capital (Pty) Ltd, a leading education finance and fund management specialist in South Africa. Through personalised assessments and expert insights, FundiMatch empowers individuals to make informed decisions about their future careers, ultimately helping them achieve their goals.