Simi Nwogugu invites African changemakers to nominate for Africa Education Medal 2024

The Africa Education Medal recognises the tireless work of those who are transforming education across the continent - celebrating the stories of those who have lit the spark of change so others will be inspired to take up the torch. It is given to an outstanding individual who has demonstrated impact, leadership, and advocacy in the field of education.
The winner of this year’s Africa Education Medal will be given a global platform to support their work and, in recognition of the urgent need to solve the teacher recruitment and retention crisis to tackle learning gaps, will be entitled to nominate a school of their choice to receive membership of T4 Education’s new Best School to Work programme.
The Africa Education Medal is open to individuals working to improve early childhood, K-12, vocational and university education who are one of the following:
Nominees must demonstrate their contribution in any of the following key areas in education:
The Top 10 finalists for the Africa Education Medal will be announced in August and the winner will be announced in September. Nominees will be assessed by a Jury comprising prominent individuals based on rigorous criteria.
Nominations including self-nominations can be made online at: africaeducationmedal.org.
Nominations close on 30 April 2024.