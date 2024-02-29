Industries

    Simi Nwogugu invites African changemakers to nominate for Africa Education Medal 2024

    29 Feb 2024
    Nigeria’s Simi Nwogugu, CEO of JA Africa and winner of the Africa Education Medal 2023 is calling on changemakers across the continent to step forward for the Africa Education Medal 2024 as nominations opened.
    Simi Nwogugu
    Simi Nwogugu

    The Africa Education Medal recognises the tireless work of those who are transforming education across the continent - celebrating the stories of those who have lit the spark of change so others will be inspired to take up the torch. It is given to an outstanding individual who has demonstrated impact, leadership, and advocacy in the field of education.

    The winner of this year’s Africa Education Medal will be given a global platform to support their work and, in recognition of the urgent need to solve the teacher recruitment and retention crisis to tackle learning gaps, will be entitled to nominate a school of their choice to receive membership of T4 Education’s new Best School to Work programme.

    The Africa Education Medal is open to individuals working to improve early childhood, K-12, vocational and university education who are one of the following:

    • Educators or school leaders
    • Civil society leaders
    • Public servants and government officials
    • Political leaders
    • Entrepreneurs, business leaders and technologists

    Nominees must demonstrate their contribution in any of the following key areas in education:

    • Significantly improving learning outcomes
    • Promoting girls’ education
    • Promoting equity and broadening access to education
    • Advancing pedagogical or technological innovation
    • Building and strengthening educator capacity
    • Catalysing civic participation in education
    • Championing the rights of education stakeholders

    The Top 10 finalists for the Africa Education Medal will be announced in August and the winner will be announced in September. Nominees will be assessed by a Jury comprising prominent individuals based on rigorous criteria.

    Nominations including self-nominations can be made online at: africaeducationmedal.org.

    Nominations close on 30 April 2024.

