Entries open for inaugural Africa Education Medal

The inaugural Africa Education Medal, launched by T4 Education in collaboration with HP and Intel, is officially open for applications and nominations. The Africa Education Medal has been launched to recognise the tireless work of those who are transforming education across the continent - to celebrate the stories of those who have lit the spark of change so others will be inspired to take up the torch.
Image: Supplied
Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, former deputy president of South Africa and founder of the Umlambo Foundation, has joined leading figures from across Africa on the judging panel of the new award that will be given to an outstanding individual who has demonstrated impact, leadership, and advocacy in the field of education.
In the decades leading up to the pandemic, Africa had been making great strides in boosting school enrolment. To protect and expand upon these vital gains in the wake of Covid, teachers, NGOs, politicians, tech entrepreneurs, and figures from the public and private sectors, will need to work together to build a future where every child in Africa can achieve the quality education that is their birthright.
"Africa’s great changemakers recognise that education is the key to our future," said Mlambo-Ngcuka. "From the classrooms to the corridors of power, from the libraries to the laboratories, they are working every day to ensure we deliver a brighter tomorrow for our continent’s children. I call on these inspirational leaders from South Africa and across Africa to step forward and apply for the Africa Education Medal so their stories can inspire thousands more."The Africa Education Medal is open to individuals working to improve pre-kindergarten, K-12, vocational and university education who are one of the following:
Nominees must demonstrate their contribution in any of the following key areas in education:
- Educators and school administrators
- Civil society leaders
- Public servants and government officials
- Political leaders
- Technologists and innovators
- Significantly improving learning outcomes
- Promoting girls’ education
- Promoting equity and broadening access to education
- Advancing pedagogical or technological innovation
- Building and strengthening educator capacity
- Catalysing civic participation in education
- Championing the rights of education stakeholders
The Top 10 finalists for the Africa Education Medal will be announced in July and the winner will be announced in September. Nominees will be assessed by a Jury comprising prominent individuals based on rigorous criteria.
Nominations, including self-nominations, can be made online at www.africaeducationmedal.org/
Nominations will close on 3 June 2022.