South African changemakers urged to step forward for the Africa Education Medal 2023

Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Town, gave a keynote speech at the recent Transforming Education in Africa Summit in which she called on changemakers in South Africa and across the continent to step forward for the Africa Education Medal 2023. Professor Phakeng was the winner of last year's inaugural Africa Education Medal, founded by T4 Education and HP in collaboration with Microsoft.

Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Town. Image supplied

The Africa Education Medal recognises the tireless work of those who are transforming education across the continent – to celebrate the stories of those who have lit the spark of change so others will be inspired to take up the torch. It is given to an outstanding individual who has demonstrated impact, leadership, and advocacy in the field of education.

In the decades leading up to the pandemic, Africa had been making great strides in boosting school enrolment. To protect and expand upon these vital gains in the wake of Covid, teachers, NGOs, politicians, tech entrepreneurs, and figures from the public and private sectors, will need to work together to build a future where every child in Africa can achieve the quality education that is their birthright.

Transforming education in Africa

Applications for the Africa Education Medal 2023 opened at the Transforming Education in Africa Summit, co-hosted by T4 Education, Teach For All and HP. The summit brought together educators, NGOs, politicians, tech entrepreneurs, and leading figures in African education to discuss how education can be harnessed to unlock Africa’s potential.

Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng said: “It was the greatest honour to be recognised for my life's passion. Winning the Africa Education Medal 2022 gave me a global platform to advocate for that work and I hope it has inspired others across our continent to further the cause of African education.

“If it is your passion too, if you want to see an Africa in which every child’s potential is fulfilled, and you are working every day to make that vision a reality, then I urge you to step forward for the Africa Education Medal 2023. Changemakers from South Africa and across our continent should apply.”

Ertug Ayik, managing director Middle East and Africa at HP, said: “A good education empowers not just individuals, but entire communities. Being accessible to everyone education can skill the next generation so that children can develop and grow in a world being transformed by technology.”

“HP has a bold goal to enable better learning outcomes for 150 million people globally by 2030. Only by joining forces between NGOs, government, educators and businesses can we truly improve the education environment. The Africa Education Medal brings together all those who are changing the face of African education, whose tireless work deserves to be celebrated.”

Vikas Pota, the Kenyan-born founder and CEO of T4 Education, said: “Education is the key to Africa’s future. It will help African countries grow and prosper. In the wake of the pandemic, African education stands at a crossroads, but if leaders from across the continent come together then they can build the lasting change needed to truly unlock the continent’s potential.

“The Africa Education Medal is a rallying cry for changemakers to come forward and be counted.”

The Africa Education Medal is open to individuals working to improve pre-kindergarten, K-12, vocational and university education who are one of the following:

Educators and school administrators



Civil society leaders



Public servants and government officials



Political leaders



Technologists and innovators

Nominees must demonstrate their contribution in any of the following key areas in education:

Significantly improving learning outcomes



Promoting girls’ education



Promoting equity and broadening access to education



Advancing pedagogical or technological innovation



Building and strengthening educator capacity



Catalysing civic participation in education



Championing the rights of education stakeholders

The Top 10 finalists for the Africa Education Medal will be announced in May and the winner will be announced in July. Nominees will be assessed by a Jury comprising prominent individuals based on rigorous criteria.

Nominations and applications can be made online at http://www.africaeducationmedal.org/

Nominations and applications will close on 13 April 2023.