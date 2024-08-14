South African education leaders among finalists for 2024 Africa Education Medal

South Africa's Taddy Blecher, CEO and co-founder of Maharishi Invincibility Institute, and Julian Hewitt, outgoing CEO of Jakes Gerwel Fellowship, have both been recognised as finalists for the prestigious Africa Education Medal 2024.

The Africa Education Medal recognises the tireless work of those who are transforming education across the continent – celebrating the stories of those who have lit the spark of change so others will be inspired to take up the torch. It is given to an outstanding individual who has demonstrated impact, leadership, and advocacy in the field of education.

The winner of this year’s Africa Education Medal will be invited to attend the World Schools Summit in Dubai on 23-24 November and, in recognition of the urgent need to solve the teacher recruitment and retention crisis to tackle learning gaps, the winner will be entitled to nominate a school of their choice to receive membership of T4 Education’s Best School to Work programme.

Taddy Blecher

Blecher is the CEO and co-founder of the Maharishi Invincibility Institute, a multi-award-winning South African skills-to-work educational institution.

Growing up in a poor family, education allowed Blecher to succeed, fuelling his passion to help unemployed youth in South Africa gain access to transferable skills through education, training, jobs, and careers, thereby breaking the poverty cycle.

He works to support highly marginalised groups, including women, refugees, and those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

Julian Hewitt

Julian Hewitt is the outgoing CEO of the Jakes Gerwel Fellowship (JGF), which creates high-impact teachers who will go on to tackle the biggest obstacles to education in South Africa.

An entrepreneur and changemaker, his leadership has been recognised as a recipient of the Clinton Democracy Fellowship, Chinese Government Scholarship and Global Award for Individual Leadership through AIESEC.

He previously served as National President of AIESEC - the world's largest student‐run organisation, providing a platform for youth leadership development, 21st-century skills and global citizenship.

Hewitt is an entrepreneur. He has served as director of the Allan Gray Fellowship and has been a founding member of three social enterprises: Twenty30, Brightest Young Minds and Ungana Afrika.

In 2017, he became one of the founders and CEO of the JGF, an independent and aspirational initiative born from Allan Gray Orbis Foundation’s Endowment.

JGF selects newly qualified and novice teachers with gateway, scarce subject, or phase specialisations, and who demonstrate a passion for teaching and entrepreneurial leadership competencies.

Through a two-year professional teacher induction programme, JGF supports the advancement, expertise, and resilience of these teachers to retain them in the education system and ensure their continued impact on schooling.