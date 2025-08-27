WomensMonth: Vanessa Pillay reflects on 25 years of leadership in asset management

This Women’s Month, Vanessa Pillay, one of the top women in the asset management industry in South Africa, shares her inspiring story and what she has learnt from 25 years in the corporate investment space. Pillay is the head of Corporate and Commercial Distribution at Ashburton Investments – a role that makes her a vital investment ally to the corporate sector in South Africa.

Source: Supplied. Vanessa Pillay, head of Corporate and Commercial Distribution at Ashburton Investments.

Could you tell us a little about the values that shaped you growing up?

I grew up in Reservoir Hills surrounded by a vibrant Indian community that shaped my aspirations. It was a place where neighbours felt like family, and where I learnt the importance of hard work, respect, and kindness. Growing up, my father always believed that education was the foundation for a woman’s strength and self-sufficiency. His greatest wish was for me to become someone who could stand tall, make her own way, and live with confidence and purpose.

I carry my roots with me everywhere I go, because they remind me that no matter how far I climb, the strength I have now was built long before I ever sat at a boardroom table.

What was your experience of entering the Finance industry as a woman?

Entering the corporate world more than 25 years ago as a woman was like stepping into a space that had not yet made room for me. The boardrooms were overwhelmingly male and the path to recognition were lined with obstacles that had little to do with competence and everything to do with gender.

I had to work twice as hard to be heard, to be seen, and to be taken seriously, not just as a professional, but as a woman with ambition and ideas.

There have been moments of quiet frustration in my career. There were times when my voice was overlooked in meetings, when my contributions were credited elsewhere, and when I was expected to prove myself over and over again.

But there were also moments of quiet triumph; the first time I led a team, the first time I negotiated a deal, the first time I saw my work make a real impact. Each step forward was hard-won, and each challenge became a lesson in resilience and self-belief.

How did you manage to navigate this journey without becoming bitter?

The journey was never easy, but it was transformative. It taught me that leadership is not about conforming, it’s about showing up fully, authentically, and paving the way for others to do the same.

As I continue to grow, I remain committed to lifting others, especially women, so that the next generation walks into boardrooms not with hesitation, but with confidence and purpose.

Could you share an early lesson from life in asset management?

One of the most defining early moments in my 25-year career was at an international institution, where I was mentored by a results-driven leader who believed in me.

His encouragement pushed me to seize opportunities I never would have considered, shifting my mindset and fundamentally altering the trajectory of my career. This experience reinforced a powerful truth: a change in perspective can turn challenges into opportunities, especially for women navigating the workplace.

So how do women turn challenges into opportunities?

Build strong relationships, listen deeply, and treat everyone with respect. The diverse experiences and stories of colleagues and clients will shape you, offering invaluable lessons along the way.

How have you built trust as a leader?

I have come to appreciate that everyone brings unique strengths to the table, alongside areas for growth. Through genuine and healthy working relationships, we can nurture any weaknesses and transform them into strengths.

While traditional perceptions of female leaders often differ, I’ve found that empathy, authenticity, and service excellence are powerful tools for building trust.

I also have to add that a major cornerstone of my professional philosophy is collaboration. Success is never the result of a single individual; it’s about the collective effort of a dedicated team working towards a lasting legacy. This belief aligns perfectly with the ethos and culture of Ashburton Investment Management, where I strive to serve with unwavering dedication and excellence.

Over time, I have learnt that success begins with embracing who we are. The principles of authenticity and ethical integrity are non-negotiables, and I have forged my own leadership style without compromising my values.

I believe that true leaders lead by example, embracing humanity, admitting mistakes, and fostering meaningful change. Growth comes from pushing beyond comfort zones, questioning norms, and continually raising the bar.

What are some of the ways in which women can overcome barriers in business, particularly in reaching the C-suite.

Take calculated risks and prepare for challenging roles.

What is some advice you would give young women entering the corporate workplace today.

I would say: define your goals and pursue them with confidence. Embrace risks, because some of the greatest opportunities come disguised as challenges. Understand your leadership style and lean into what makes you unique. And reflect on your journey, because your story is yours to write, and only you decide how it unfolds.