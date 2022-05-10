The Sender review: Best free web push service

You’ve probably heard about web push notifications by now, but you’re wondering if they’re suitable for your business.

With web push notifications, you can reach out to your customers with important updates and promotions even when they’re not on your website. This can help keep them engaged with your brand and drive more traffic and sales.

The Sender is the perfect tool for businesses of all sizes. Their service makes it easy to create and send rich web push notifications that look great on any device. Plus, they offer a wide range of features that let you customise your messages and track their performance.

What are web push services?

Web push services are a communication technology that allows websites to send notifications or other messages to users. These notifications can be tailored to appear on a web browser, mobile device, desktop computer, or tablet.

Advantages of web push notifications:

They do not require any plugins or special software and can be used as an effective way for businesses to stay in contact with customers without having them fill out opt-in forms or download extra programs.



Additionally, they are straightforward and cost-effective for companies since they work over existing web infrastructure.



They also help businesses improve user engagement and provide timely updates to keep customers informed on the latest products or deals.



Companies should be aware that such services must comply with all privacy laws, regulations, and other applicable legislation to maintain customer trust.

What is The Sender?

The Sender offers several strategies for using triggered push notifications to achieve business goals:

Abandoned cart. Target people who have added items to their shopping cart but still need time to complete the purchase;



Upsell and cross-sell. Promote additional products to people who have made purchases already and offer related products or services;



New customer acquisition. Target people who haven’t interacted with your brand yet but are similar to your existing customers;



Brand awareness. Target people who have interacted with your brand but are yet to make a purchase;



Re-engagement. Aim for the people who interacted with your brand a while ago, such as dormant email subscribers or lapsed customers.

Triggered push notification for e-commerce

The Sender’s triggered pushes can help retailers address the problem of cart abandonment, which has an average rate of 69%. The notifications remind customers of the items they are leaving behind and include discounts or other incentives to encourage them to complete the purchase. These notifications can also be used to answer any questions or concerns the customer may have had, which caused them to give up on their shopping in the first place.

Specifically for Shopify store owners, The Sender has created a custom plugin that makes it easy to implement triggered push notifications on their online shop. The Sender helps you to increase your website’s traffic and sales with triggered push notifications.

Don’t miss the opportunity to get the most out of your site visitors and incorporate push notifications into your marketing strategy as soon as possible. And if you require any assistance, contact our crew of little helpers any time — we’ve got your backs, folks.

The Sender pricing and how to sign up for The Sender?

Here are The Sender’s pricing plans:

Step 1: Go to the official website of The Sender and click on ‘TEST NOW FOR FREE’.

Step 2: Fill up the details like email, Skype nickname. Check the box of receiving emails on product updates and news. Verify that you are not a robot, and click on ‘Send password’.

Step 3: Now check your email for the password sent by The Sender. Please check your spam folder if not received in Inbox.

Step 4: Go back to The Sender website where you left off and click on the Sign In tab. Enter the email used while signing up and the password you received on your email.

You can checkout The Sender features and configure your web push service.

Why do I recommend using The Sender?

1. Easy migration: The Sender’s subscriber migration system ensures you don’t have to start from scratch. If you already have a database, their service can transfer it, saving you time and effort.

This makes it easy for you to continue where you left off and focus on what matters – growing your audience and engagement.

2. Quick installation: Setting up The Sender is easy and hassle-free. All you need to do is install two files according to the guide in your account, and you’ll be ready to go.

With quick and simple installation, you can start using notifications immediately and keep your audience engaged.

3. Detailed statistics: To understand the effectiveness of your campaigns, you need accurate data. The Sender provides detailed statistics that allow you to track and analyse your campaigns by more than 12 parameters. This enables you to make informed decisions and calibrate your campaigns to achieve better results.

4. Targeted notifications: Effective campaigns require targeted notifications. The Sender provides detailed targeting options that allow you to select your target audience based on time, subscription age, geo, browser, operating system, and platform. You can keep your audience engaged and grow your business with better reach and effectiveness.

5. Rich and flexible monetisation: The Sender allows webmasters and publishers to earn additional income through cooperation with top advertisers. Regardless of the number of subscribers, using The Sender is completely free, and your database can bring in additional income.

This means that The Sender helps you stay in touch with your audience and provides a valuable income-generating tool.

6. All functionality at once: The Sender offers all functionality right from the start, with no limitations. This means you can use all features and benefit from the maximum number of free users. With all functionality at once, you can get the most out of your campaigns and grow your audience effectively.

7. Large database of servers: The Sender’s extensive database of servers can process any number of subscribers from any location promptly. This ensures low prices and timely delivery of push notifications to your users, so you can keep your audience engaged and growing.

With an extensive database of servers, The Sender is an affordable and reliable service for webmasters and publishers.

The Sender’s pros and cons

Pros



Free plans due to server capacity



Easy setup with the WP plugin



Targeting for better delivery



In-depth Statistics and analytics



Income-generating monetisation



Scheduling and automation



27% enhanced traffic quality (views + time)



Safe and non-impactful on site ranking. Cons



The service offers only the tool of push notifications (no emails)



It has only one payment plan

