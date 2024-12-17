Retail Fashion & Homeware
    The Potting Shed Gift opens at Vergelegen Wine Estate

    17 Dec 2024
    17 Dec 2024
    Vergelegen Wine Estate in Somerset West has just opened a lifestyle outlet, named The Potting Shed Gift.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The lifestyle outlet is located in a recently renovated Cape Dutch-style building. Featuring a traditional thatched roof, bespoke fittings and furniture in Vergelegen’s trademark sage green, and black-and-white floor tiles, it overlooks the estate's rose garden.

    Dr John Rourke, former president of the Botanical Society of South Africa, and a member of Vergelegen’s Garden Committee, performed the ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday 10 December. He was assisted by Tania Coetzer, who curated the homeware collection in collaboration with consultant Paul Duncan.

    Food consultant, Petro Blommaert also worked closely with the team to source and brand food items.

    The lifestyle outlet is designed to appeal to all tastes including garden lovers, plant enthusiasts, fashionistas and Self-care enthusiasts and more.

    The estate shop is open daily from 9am to 5pm.

    Let's do Biz