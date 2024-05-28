The politics of power: South Africans didn’t wait for Eskom to change, we changed first

A sophisticated state operates on the understanding that public policies cannot rely solely on coercion. Even the most passionate supporters of a regime will eventually push back if they are repeatedly forced to change their behaviour under threat of prosecution and penalties, especially during times of hardship. After all, as the saying goes, a "man can only bend so far" before breaking. This doesn't mean that coercion should be entirely absent from policy – for example, income tax laws are upheld by the threat of criminal penalties, which, in theory, help prevent freeloading from those who are required to contribute.

Mark Allewell, CEO of Sensor Networks

Other policies, like tax incentives, don't punish those who opt out; instead, they encourage change by offering rewards. These examples are clear, but they represent only two of many mechanisms that public policies can employ. Beyond the carrot and stick approach of coercion and rewards, policies can also aim to persuade, educate, train, enable, restrict, model, and restructure the way individuals think, all in an effort to affect society or the surrounding environment.

If governments were people, their policies would be their actions. Even if a government chooses to do nothing and remain inactive, it still has an effect. A policy failure can arguably be even more impactful than the absence of a policy altogether, as it highlights the shortcomings in the starkest of ways. Take load shedding in South Africa, for instance – it is a glaring example of policy failure that is felt by all, frustrating every citizen across the income spectrum. Yet, like successful policies, failed ones (such as those guiding South Africa’s power provision) can still alter public behaviour.

Just think about it – load shedding has not only changed how we view power, but also how we behave in relation to electricity. Some of the new habits may seem minor, like our heightened awareness of our phones’ battery life (in case we come home to find stage 4 load shedding in effect), or the reflexive response we all have when our phones buzz, signalling that power outages are expected for the rest of the week, upon which we immediately spring into planning mode to ensure we’re prepared for dark nights and busy days without power.

But the impact of load shedding goes beyond these immediate inconveniences. Many South Africans have shown remarkable adaptability in the face of Eskom’s ongoing troubles. We’ve become more energy conscious and, driven by both personal convenience and a sense of responsibility as citizens, are actively seeking ways to better manage our power usage. So, how exactly has load shedding led to such a shift in behaviour?

To make meaningful changes in how we cope with load shedding, we need three things: the opportunity to change, the capability to change, and the motivation to change. As a failure of public policy, South Africa’s faltering energy provision has provided us with the motivation to change. Coercion and incentives often work hand in hand – in the case of ongoing power cuts, we’ve been effectively coerced into seeking alternatives, while simultaneously incentivised by the potential relief we could gain from avoiding rolling blackouts and fluctuating power tariffs.

However, motivation alone isn’t enough. We may feel motivated to change, but without the means to do so, our aspirations remain just that – unrealistic dreams. This is where South Africa’s private sector has stepped in, offering smart technologies, creativity, and economic sense to help us manage our electricity use. In essence, they’ve provided us with the capability and opportunity to make meaningful changes in how we relate to power.

Among the most effective private sector solutions to our energy challenges is the development of smart geyser technology. Geysers, which were traditionally out of sight and out of mind (until they burst on a Tuesday morning while we’re at work), have become central to managing household power use during load shedding. During scheduled power cuts, the goal is to minimise disruptions to daily life as much as possible. Sure, the lights may go out, but we still need to bathe, cook, and clean. Smart geyser technology has helped preserve a sense of normalcy, with smart meters ensuring that geysers aren’t unnecessarily heating water at night or during the day and, instead, time heating cycles to ensure there’s hot water available even during outages.

But beyond maintaining normalcy during power cuts, smart geyser technology lowers a household’s power consumption and, therefore, the bills. Even as South Africa’s power situation improves, the use of smart technologies – like smart meters for geysers – will remain an intelligent and proactive cost-reduction tool for homes across the country. Case in point: following Nersa’s decision to permit Eskom’s new tariff schedule in January, South Africans can expect a 12.74% increase in the price of electricity from as early as April 1st. For those wishing to absorb some of the impact on household costs, there is no better time to make the conscious decision to invest in long-term solutions that make us more efficient users.

Even as Eskom, under new leadership, moves forward in rectifying the deficiencies of our national grid, South Africans’ behaviour and relationship with power has changed – thanks to private players and the unique situation we have found ourselves in, South Africans have already begun adopting new habits and mindsets. Eskom and, by extension, the national grid would be well-placed to learn from the changes in South Africans’ behaviour and co-opt private players just as much as the public has. After all, taking action may be expensive, but inaction costs a fortune.



