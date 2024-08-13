Education Higher Education
    The NWU Botanical Gardens Gallery is proud to present a group exhibition Threads on 23 October

    Issued by North-West University (NWU)
    22 Oct 2024
    22 Oct 2024
    The NWU Gallery in collaboration with the Faculty of Education presents a selection of artworks from the Visual Art for Education students from 2024. In their projects, students invent, reinvent and connect to concepts and ideas behind contemporary art practices, as well as to areas of inquiry in the world, with the world, and with each other (Freire 1970: 69). The threads weaving together the various installations allude to this interconnectedness of individuals and communities. In this exhibition, we emphasise the importance of collaboration and shared narratives, celebrating the ways in which our artistic expressions connect us to each other and to our histories, our lived experiences and our future. Mabogo dinku a a thebana.
    The NWU Botanical Gardens Gallery is proud to present a group exhibition Threads on 23 October

    The exhibition is curated by the third year Visual Art for Education students 2024, under the guidance of their lecturer, Linda Hesse. The opening reception will be on 23 October 2024 and will run till 1 November 2024.

    For more information, please contact:

    NWU Art Gallery administrator, Amogelang Ngake
    Tel: (018) 299 4341
    Email: az.ca.uwn@ekagn.oma

    About NWU Gallery:

    Stay informed by connecting with NWU Gallery on:

    Facebook: @NWU Gallery
    Twitter: @NWU Gallery
    Instagram: NWU Gallery
    Website: http://services.nwu.ac.za/nwu-gallery

    North-West University (NWU)
    The North-West University (NWU) is one of South Africa's top five universities; that offers superior academic excellence, cutting-edge research and innovation and teaching and learning. It all starts here.
