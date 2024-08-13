The NWU Botanical Gardens Gallery is proud to present a group exhibition Threads on 23 October

The NWU Gallery in collaboration with the Faculty of Education presents a selection of artworks from the Visual Art for Education students from 2024. In their projects, students invent, reinvent and connect to concepts and ideas behind contemporary art practices, as well as to areas of inquiry in the world, with the world, and with each other (Freire 1970: 69). The threads weaving together the various installations allude to this interconnectedness of individuals and communities. In this exhibition, we emphasise the importance of collaboration and shared narratives, celebrating the ways in which our artistic expressions connect us to each other and to our histories, our lived experiences and our future. Mabogo dinku a a thebana.