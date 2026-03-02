Trending
The decentralisation of philanthropy
Some of the most significant capital flows shaping the social economy now move beyond traditional philanthropic institutions. These flows are redistributing influence, redefining legitimacy, and reshaping how resources reach communities. This is not a marginal shift. It signals the decentralisation of philanthropy.
Institutions that ignore this shift risk misreading how giving is organised and where authority now sits.
Diaspora capital: Scale without intermediation
Remittances from the African diaspora exceeded $100bn in 2024, surpassing foreign direct investment to the continent. These funds do not move through foundations or development agencies. They move through families, communities, and trusted networks. Increasingly, they support businesses, education, housing, and local infrastructure.
Diaspora capital challenges a long-standing assumption: that philanthropic impact is primarily mediated through formal grant systems. In reality, some of the largest flows influencing development operate independently of institutional architecture.
Faith networks: Embedded trust and durable giving
Religious institutions remain among the most consistent channels of philanthropic capital globally. Through tithes, offerings, Zakat, and Sadaqa, faith-based systems mobilise substantial resources. In many contexts, they deliver healthcare, education, and social services where formal systems have limited reach.
Their durability rests on three foundations:
- Predictable, recurring contributions
- Deep community trust
- A holistic view of wellbeing.
Despite this scale and consistency, faith-based capital rarely features prominently in mainstream philanthropic strategy discussions. Yet any serious analysis of philanthropic capital availability and decentralisation must account for it.
Digital infrastructure: New rails for participation
Technology is altering the mechanics of giving. In 2025, more than $1bn in cryptocurrency was donated to nonprofits globally. Blockchain platforms enable borderless transfers and transparent transaction records. Mobile money, crowdfunding, and digital wallets allow frequent, small contributions from individuals who were previously excluded from formal giving channels.
These digital rails expand participation. They reduce reliance on intermediaries and shift control toward contributors. When capital moves directly between individuals and organisations, institutional gatekeeping becomes less central. Giving becomes more distributed.
Generational influence: Identity and agency
Millennials and Gen Z are reshaping how participation in social change is defined. Many do not identify with the traditional label of 'philanthropist'. They prefer terms such as giver, advocate, or changemaker. Their engagement is digital, networked, and strongly values-driven. Transparency and measurable outcomes are expected, not optional.
In South Africa, where the population is comparatively young, this shift carries particular significance. Institutional legitimacy is no longer assumed. It must be earned through openness, accountability, and alignment with lived realities.
A shared pattern
Diaspora flows, faith networks, digital platforms, and generational change may appear distinct. Yet they share structural characteristics:
- Resource movement driven by relationships
- Legitimacy rooted in trust and identity
- Reduced dependence on formal intermediaries
- Broader definitions of philanthropic capital and contribution.
These forces do not eliminate institutional philanthropy. But they weaken its historical monopoly over how giving is organised and legitimised. The centre of gravity is shifting.
Implications for institutional philanthropy
Traditional philanthropic systems have prioritised:
- Centralised governance
- Formal accreditation
- Structured compliance
- Institutional reputation.
Decentralisation requires a different posture. Institutions must consider how to:
- Recognise legitimacy beyond formal structures
- Engage contributors who do not identify as donors
- Collaborate with network-driven capital flows
- Design transparent, accessible systems.
This is not a communications adjustment. It is a governance question. Strategies built on assumptions of central control may prove misaligned in a decentralised landscape.
Toward 2030
The decentralisation of philanthropy is already visible. It will likely accelerate toward 2030.
By the end of this decade, institutions may be judged not only by how much they distribute, but by how well they navigate distributed capital flows and relational legitimacy.
Philanthropy is no longer defined only by formal institutions. Increasingly, it is shaped by networks, communities, and digital infrastructure. Organisations that understand this shift can position themselves as conveners and collaborators within a more distributed ecosystem.
Those that do not may find influence and access to philanthropic capital moving beyond their reach.
Our latest foresight research on global philanthropy identifies seven interrelated trends that will define this next decade. For deeper insight, regional nuance, and practical implications, view the complete 2025/2026 Global Philanthropy Research Report.
