South Africa
ESG CSI & Philanthropy
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Propelair SAThe Greater Tygerberg PartnershipNext GenerationFoodForward SAAICPA & CIMASAICAFibre CircleIcon OncologyHOT 102.7FMScan DisplayOnPoint PRCANSAMontgomery Group AfricaTopco MediaJoe PublicEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    The decentralisation of philanthropy

    For decades, philanthropy has been defined by formal institutions, foundations, corporate social investment programmes, and structured grant-making systems. But that architecture no longer holds exclusive influence.
    By Reana Rossouw, issued by Next Generation
    2 Mar 2026
    2 Mar 2026
    The decentralisation of philanthropy

    Some of the most significant capital flows shaping the social economy now move beyond traditional philanthropic institutions. These flows are redistributing influence, redefining legitimacy, and reshaping how resources reach communities. This is not a marginal shift. It signals the decentralisation of philanthropy.
    Institutions that ignore this shift risk misreading how giving is organised and where authority now sits.

    Diaspora capital: Scale without intermediation

    Remittances from the African diaspora exceeded $100bn in 2024, surpassing foreign direct investment to the continent. These funds do not move through foundations or development agencies. They move through families, communities, and trusted networks. Increasingly, they support businesses, education, housing, and local infrastructure.

    Diaspora capital challenges a long-standing assumption: that philanthropic impact is primarily mediated through formal grant systems. In reality, some of the largest flows influencing development operate independently of institutional architecture.

    Faith networks: Embedded trust and durable giving

    Religious institutions remain among the most consistent channels of philanthropic capital globally. Through tithes, offerings, Zakat, and Sadaqa, faith-based systems mobilise substantial resources. In many contexts, they deliver healthcare, education, and social services where formal systems have limited reach.

    Their durability rests on three foundations:

    • Predictable, recurring contributions
    • Deep community trust
    • A holistic view of wellbeing.

    Despite this scale and consistency, faith-based capital rarely features prominently in mainstream philanthropic strategy discussions. Yet any serious analysis of philanthropic capital availability and decentralisation must account for it.

    Digital infrastructure: New rails for participation

    Technology is altering the mechanics of giving. In 2025, more than $1bn in cryptocurrency was donated to nonprofits globally. Blockchain platforms enable borderless transfers and transparent transaction records. Mobile money, crowdfunding, and digital wallets allow frequent, small contributions from individuals who were previously excluded from formal giving channels.

    These digital rails expand participation. They reduce reliance on intermediaries and shift control toward contributors. When capital moves directly between individuals and organisations, institutional gatekeeping becomes less central. Giving becomes more distributed.

    Generational influence: Identity and agency

    Millennials and Gen Z are reshaping how participation in social change is defined. Many do not identify with the traditional label of 'philanthropist'. They prefer terms such as giver, advocate, or changemaker. Their engagement is digital, networked, and strongly values-driven. Transparency and measurable outcomes are expected, not optional.

    In South Africa, where the population is comparatively young, this shift carries particular significance. Institutional legitimacy is no longer assumed. It must be earned through openness, accountability, and alignment with lived realities.

    A shared pattern

    Diaspora flows, faith networks, digital platforms, and generational change may appear distinct. Yet they share structural characteristics:

    • Resource movement driven by relationships
    • Legitimacy rooted in trust and identity
    • Reduced dependence on formal intermediaries
    • Broader definitions of philanthropic capital and contribution.

    These forces do not eliminate institutional philanthropy. But they weaken its historical monopoly over how giving is organised and legitimised. The centre of gravity is shifting.

    Implications for institutional philanthropy

    Traditional philanthropic systems have prioritised:

    • Centralised governance
    • Formal accreditation
    • Structured compliance
    • Institutional reputation.

    Decentralisation requires a different posture. Institutions must consider how to:

    • Recognise legitimacy beyond formal structures
    • Engage contributors who do not identify as donors
    • Collaborate with network-driven capital flows
    • Design transparent, accessible systems.

    This is not a communications adjustment. It is a governance question. Strategies built on assumptions of central control may prove misaligned in a decentralised landscape.

    Toward 2030

    The decentralisation of philanthropy is already visible. It will likely accelerate toward 2030.

    By the end of this decade, institutions may be judged not only by how much they distribute, but by how well they navigate distributed capital flows and relational legitimacy.

    Philanthropy is no longer defined only by formal institutions. Increasingly, it is shaped by networks, communities, and digital infrastructure. Organisations that understand this shift can position themselves as conveners and collaborators within a more distributed ecosystem.

    Those that do not may find influence and access to philanthropic capital moving beyond their reach.

    Our latest foresight research on global philanthropy identifies seven interrelated trends that will define this next decade. For deeper insight, regional nuance, and practical implications, view the complete 2025/2026 Global Philanthropy Research Report.

    Read more: Reana Rossouw, Next Generation
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Next Generation
    Next Generation helps clients develop strategies that strengthen their business and address persistent, complex and challenging social issues. Our 20 years' experience comes from working with companies across Africa.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz