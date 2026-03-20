Sustainable fashion partnership between UK and Africa launched by British Council

Launched by the British Council in partnership with Paul Smith’s Foundation and Projekt, Creative DNA x Studio Smithfield is a peer-to-peer exchange programme pairing emerging designers from the UK and sub-Saharan Africa.

Image supplied

The initiative offers studio space, mentorship, and direct access to buyers, press and global industry leaders.

The inaugural residency took place from 16 to 23 March 2026 in Addis Ababa, marking a significant shift toward more equitable, two-way knowledge exchange in the global fashion ecosystem.

At its core, the programme positions collaboration as the driver of innovation, reinforcing London’s ambition to be a truly global fashion hub.

Farai Ncube, regional arts director at the British Council, says the initiative reflects a broader commitment to growing the creative economy across both regions.

"By placing creative professionals at the centre of sustainable development, the programme enables designers to build viable businesses while accessing international markets."

He adds that the residency’s emphasis on craftsmanship, sustainability and cultural exchange is key to fostering long-term partnerships and unlocking new opportunities for talent across borders.

A new model for creative exchange

Six designers were selected through a closed-call process by a jury representing the British Council, Projekt and Paul Smith’s Foundation:

Solome Asfaw (Ethiopia)



Reneta Brehna (UK)



Chido Kaseke (Zimbabwe)



Bettydora Odhiambo (Kenya)



Karoline Vitto (UK)



YAKU (UK)

Participants benefit from:

Direct access to buyers, press and industry leaders



Structured mentorship through Paul Smith’s Foundation network



Studio space and production support



Showcasing opportunities



Ongoing commercial guidance for six months post-programme

According to IB Kamara, the programme represents a vital platform for nurturing the next generation of global fashion talent. He notes that the cultural exchange element is particularly valuable, highlighting the importance of learning from diverse voices and peer networks across the world.

Building global fashion businesses

International designers will also be integrated into the Studio Smithfield Fashion Residency in London — a flagship development programme backed by the Mayor of London, Projekt and Paul Smith’s Foundation, with support from British GQ and the City of London Corporation.

The residency provides:

Free studio space for up to 18 months



Over 80 hours of business training



Access to industry experts and networks

Nick Hartwright, CEO of Projekt, says the initiative aligns with the organisation’s mission to create accessible infrastructure for emerging creatives. By offering subsidised spaces and fostering collaboration, the programme enables designers to scale their businesses and expand internationally.

Redefining mentorship through collaboration

Unlike traditional mentorship models, Creative DNA x Studio Smithfield is built on mutual exchange. Designers from both regions share insights into sustainability, traditional craftsmanship, digital innovation and the realities of operating in different markets.

This approach is further reinforced by practical studio sessions, cultural immersion and reflective learning — ensuring that participants not only develop creatively, but also sharpen their commercial acumen.

Martha Mosse emphasises the importance of peer-to-peer support, noting that shared knowledge and lived experience are central to shaping the future of fashion.

Blueprint for sustainable creative growth

At its heart, Creative DNA x Studio Smithfield is about more than design — it is about building a sustainable, inclusive and globally connected fashion industry.

By prioritising creative equality, cultural exchange and long-term business development, the programme sets a new benchmark for how international partnerships can empower emerging talent.

As the fashion industry continues to grapple with sustainability and inclusivity, initiatives like this signal a shift toward more collaborative, future-focused models — where innovation is driven not by geography, but by shared vision.