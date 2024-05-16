Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Domains.co.zaAfriGISBroad MediaHOSTAFRICAIrvine PartnersEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Technology News South Africa

Study finds that better sleep starts with a good pillow

5 Jul 2024
5 Jul 2024
Snoring, a common sleep issue affecting both men and women, relationships and productivity through its disruptive effect on sleep quality for both the snorer and their partner. Recent research has shed light on the science behind snoring and potential solutions. A study published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine revealed that sleep position significantly impacts snoring patterns.
Sleep quality is becoming a rising crisis
Sleep quality is becoming a rising crisis

Another German study demonstrated that specially designed anti-snoring pillows, which adjust head and sleep positions, can substantially reduce snoring.

These pillows encourage lateral head positions rather than sleeping flat on one's back, a position known to exacerbate snoring.

"Understanding these triggers and mechanics is your first step to stop snoring,” says Bed King’s Carla Ewerste-Myburgh.

“Knowing the science behind the technology used in the latest pillows is the next step."

Various pillow designs cater to different sleep positions, aiming to keep airways open and minimise snoring.

Gel contour pillows for back sleepers cradle the head and support the neck.

Granulated memory foam pillows offer adjustability for stomach sleepers.

Activated charcoal memory foam pillows with shoulder recesses cater to side sleepers, ensuring spinal alignment and absorbing impurities.

Firenze pillows with pocket springs adapt to movement throughout the night, providing optimal spinal alignment for restless sleepers.

Choosing the right pillow based on sleep position can significantly reduce snoring and improve overall sleep quality.

However, if changing pillows and sleep positions doesn't alleviate snoring, consulting a doctor is recommended.

Throw tech at the problem

Snoring can also indicate serious health conditions such as sleep apnea where simply sleeping on the side is not enough of a natural remedy.

Researchers have developed a system that detects snoring using a deep learning model and nudges the snorer to change their sleeping position.
These systems, equipped on many high-end fitness watches from Samsung, Huawei and Apple, can get quite complex.

The School of Engineering at Eastern Michigan University system consists of three components: a listener module that runs the deep learning model on an embedded device, a wearable gadget that vibrates on the upper arm to prompt the snorer to sleep on the side, and a smartphone app that logs the snoring events and sends them to a physician for diagnosis and treatment.

The deep learning model achieved 96% accuracy in snoring detection.

Obstructive sleep apnea has a prevalence of 57%, 23%, and 69% among Cameroonian, Nigerian, and South African populations, respectively.
There's an anticipated rise in the need for sleep medicine services in Africa shortly.

A general lack of awareness about sleep disorders and their potential severe impacts among health care workers, authorities, insurers, and the public is an emerging crisis.

Read more: health, research, Wellness, wellbeing
Share this article
NextOptions

Related

Source: © The Caples Awards The Lions Health Grand Prix for Good has been awarded to Impact BBDO, Dubai, UAE for Child Wedding Cards for its client, UN Women
#Cannes2024: Impact BBDO, Dubai awarded the Lions Health Grand Prix for Good
 18 Jun 2024
Source: © Mens Health South Africans have named Siya Kolisi their most esteemed, quality brand
Part 1: South Africa Speaks BAV Top 20 Brands in 2024 - Siya Kolisi most esteemed
 10 Jun 2024
The causes making a difference in SA
Irvine PartnersThe causes making a difference in SA
4 Jun 2024
Source: © 123rf Social Media continues to claim a large share of digital spend in SA according to Scopen's Agency Scope SA
Digital spend, digital return – and digital snake oil salesmen
4 Jun 2024
Source: © Pixabay The BRC will release the Q4 2023 Rams dataset spanning January 2022 to December 2023 in the coming weeks
The Q4 2023 Rams dataset set for release
30 May 2024
Source: © 123rf Streaming video and social platforms carving out their space in the video viewing universe, shows the Maps May 2024 release
Maps May 2024: Media consumption stable despite increasing financial strain on consumers
23 May 2024
Source: © PRCA The third annual Ethics and PR Landscape survey in Africa has revealed an increase in reported cases of unethical behaviour compared to 2023
Ethics and PR Landscape survey in Africa reveals increase in unethical behaviour
17 May 2024
Source: © Ollivier Girad/CIFOR-ICRAF Fifty-eight ‘forgotten’ food crops in sub-Saharan Africa have been identified as able to provide healthy diets in a changing climate
Africa’s ‘forgotten’ foods research wins prestigious US Cozzarelli Prize
16 May 2024
More industry news

Next
Let's do Biz