Study finds that better sleep starts with a good pillow

Snoring, a common sleep issue affecting both men and women, relationships and productivity through its disruptive effect on sleep quality for both the snorer and their partner. Recent research has shed light on the science behind snoring and potential solutions. A study published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine revealed that sleep position significantly impacts snoring patterns.

Sleep quality is becoming a rising crisis

Another German study demonstrated that specially designed anti-snoring pillows, which adjust head and sleep positions, can substantially reduce snoring.

These pillows encourage lateral head positions rather than sleeping flat on one's back, a position known to exacerbate snoring.

"Understanding these triggers and mechanics is your first step to stop snoring,” says Bed King’s Carla Ewerste-Myburgh.

“Knowing the science behind the technology used in the latest pillows is the next step."

Various pillow designs cater to different sleep positions, aiming to keep airways open and minimise snoring.

Gel contour pillows for back sleepers cradle the head and support the neck.

Granulated memory foam pillows offer adjustability for stomach sleepers.

Activated charcoal memory foam pillows with shoulder recesses cater to side sleepers, ensuring spinal alignment and absorbing impurities.

Firenze pillows with pocket springs adapt to movement throughout the night, providing optimal spinal alignment for restless sleepers.

Choosing the right pillow based on sleep position can significantly reduce snoring and improve overall sleep quality.

However, if changing pillows and sleep positions doesn't alleviate snoring, consulting a doctor is recommended.

Throw tech at the problem

Snoring can also indicate serious health conditions such as sleep apnea where simply sleeping on the side is not enough of a natural remedy.

Researchers have developed a system that detects snoring using a deep learning model and nudges the snorer to change their sleeping position.

These systems, equipped on many high-end fitness watches from Samsung, Huawei and Apple, can get quite complex.

The School of Engineering at Eastern Michigan University system consists of three components: a listener module that runs the deep learning model on an embedded device, a wearable gadget that vibrates on the upper arm to prompt the snorer to sleep on the side, and a smartphone app that logs the snoring events and sends them to a physician for diagnosis and treatment.

The deep learning model achieved 96% accuracy in snoring detection.

Obstructive sleep apnea has a prevalence of 57%, 23%, and 69% among Cameroonian, Nigerian, and South African populations, respectively.

There's an anticipated rise in the need for sleep medicine services in Africa shortly.

A general lack of awareness about sleep disorders and their potential severe impacts among health care workers, authorities, insurers, and the public is an emerging crisis.