Balancell is keeping SA in the battery game

Balancell, a Cape Town-based company, is making strides in local battery manufacturing. The company designs and engineers all of its components in-house, except the prismatic battery cells. “It's about how accurately you can measure all the battery parameters and report on that and what that allows you to do in terms of predicting end of life, measuring energy in and out and delivered,” says Paul Osborne, the company’s chief financial and operations officer.

Balancell is moving to a larger facility because the demand has grown exponentialy.

"There's a thing called the battery passport, which is coming up in Europe, and we are very advanced in developing our own digital battery passport and have been doing so for years, so we think that's one of our big competitive advantages,” Osborne continues.

Balancell uses lithium iron phosphate cells sourced from China. The company built its name, literally, on its unique method for ensuring the longevity and performance of packaged lead acid batteries, before the market pivoted to lithium chemistries.

“We know everything there is to know about that battery,” explains Osborne.

“So we're not into second life batteries, but if we're talking to our big OEMs and resellers and everyone, we say, look, at the end of life, you're going to know exactly where this battery's been, what work it's done, down to a cell level on a minute-by-minute basis.”

That gives you a lot of certainty and a lot of value in how you can use that battery at the end of the warranty period, let's call it

Because the company has evolved alongside the battery industry, it has developed a lot of innovative IP in the packaging of cells for high-end customers like Toyota South Africa – who Balancell provide battery systems to for forklifts.

In-house innovation

One such innovation is a torque bolt that applies exactly 300kg of pressure to each cell using a specialised cell separator and the battery box itself.

This innovative approach ensures that the cells remain compressed and secure within the box, preventing any relative movement that could compromise their lifespan.

All hasn’t been smooth sailing in the battery chemistry transition with some unanticipated teething problems.

“In forklift and the mining applications, you're adding a ton of counterweight because they need that additional weight when you've replaced the lead acid battery,” says Osborne.

Balancell prioritises flexibility and resilience in its battery design. They use flexible interlinks to connect the cells, allowing for thermal expansion and vibration absorption.

This approach helps prevent stress on the battery terminals and enhances the battery's overall durability.

We’re one of the biggest purchases of recycled steel in the country, you know, because we’re selling 200-odd batteries a month, and putting 600kg to a ton worth of steel billets

The company has developed a sophisticated battery management system that includes cell management modules programmed independently for redundancy.

Balancell do rigorous testing on every cell that enters the production process.

These modules monitor and balance each cell, ensuring optimal performance and safety.

The battery management system also records and stores extensive data, including voltage, temperature, and balancing currents, which can be transmitted to Balancell's servers for analysis.

Before delivery each battery undergoes a thorough charging, balancing, and discharging process to identify any potential issues.

The company also utilises thermal cameras to monitor cell temperatures, ensuring that all components are functioning correctly.

Human capacity

While Osborne acknowledges the potential for automation, he says they currently rely on manual labour for much of their production process.

However, they are actively exploring automation options, such as the recent acquisition of a robot arm to assist with laser welding.

Balancell's dedication to innovation, quality, and local manufacturing has positioned them as a key player in the South African battery industry.

Their unique approach to battery design, coupled with their commitment to data-driven insights and rigorous testing, sets them apart in the market.

As the demand for energy storage solutions continues to grow, Balancell will play a significant role in meeting the needs of both local and international markets.