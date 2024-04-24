Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

TechnicreteEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Renewables & Energy Efficiency News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Balancell is keeping SA in the battery game

    Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
    5 Jul 2024
    5 Jul 2024
    Balancell, a Cape Town-based company, is making strides in local battery manufacturing. The company designs and engineers all of its components in-house, except the prismatic battery cells. “It's about how accurately you can measure all the battery parameters and report on that and what that allows you to do in terms of predicting end of life, measuring energy in and out and delivered,” says Paul Osborne, the company’s chief financial and operations officer.
    Balancell is moving to a larger facility because the demand has grown exponentialy.
    Balancell is moving to a larger facility because the demand has grown exponentialy.

    "There's a thing called the battery passport, which is coming up in Europe, and we are very advanced in developing our own digital battery passport and have been doing so for years, so we think that's one of our big competitive advantages,” Osborne continues.

    Balancell uses lithium iron phosphate cells sourced from China. The company built its name, literally, on its unique method for ensuring the longevity and performance of packaged lead acid batteries, before the market pivoted to lithium chemistries.

    2023 was a record year for all energy consumption. Source: Viktor Kiryanov/Unsplash
    Energy Institute report says 2023 was record year

      25 Jun 2024

    “We know everything there is to know about that battery,” explains Osborne.

    “So we're not into second life batteries, but if we're talking to our big OEMs and resellers and everyone, we say, look, at the end of life, you're going to know exactly where this battery's been, what work it's done, down to a cell level on a minute-by-minute basis.”

    That gives you a lot of certainty and a lot of value in how you can use that battery at the end of the warranty period, let's call it

    Because the company has evolved alongside the battery industry, it has developed a lot of innovative IP in the packaging of cells for high-end customers like Toyota South Africa – who Balancell provide battery systems to for forklifts.

    In-house innovation

    One such innovation is a torque bolt that applies exactly 300kg of pressure to each cell using a specialised cell separator and the battery box itself.
    This innovative approach ensures that the cells remain compressed and secure within the box, preventing any relative movement that could compromise their lifespan.

    All hasn’t been smooth sailing in the battery chemistry transition with some unanticipated teething problems.

    “In forklift and the mining applications, you're adding a ton of counterweight because they need that additional weight when you've replaced the lead acid battery,” says Osborne.

    Balancell prioritises flexibility and resilience in its battery design. They use flexible interlinks to connect the cells, allowing for thermal expansion and vibration absorption.

    This approach helps prevent stress on the battery terminals and enhances the battery's overall durability.

    We’re one of the biggest purchases of recycled steel in the country, you know, because we’re selling 200-odd batteries a month, and putting 600kg to a ton worth of steel billets

    The company has developed a sophisticated battery management system that includes cell management modules programmed independently for redundancy.

    Balancell do rigorous testing on every cell that enters the production process.
    Balancell do rigorous testing on every cell that enters the production process.

    These modules monitor and balance each cell, ensuring optimal performance and safety.

    The battery management system also records and stores extensive data, including voltage, temperature, and balancing currents, which can be transmitted to Balancell's servers for analysis.

    Before delivery each battery undergoes a thorough charging, balancing, and discharging process to identify any potential issues.

    The company also utilises thermal cameras to monitor cell temperatures, ensuring that all components are functioning correctly.

    Human capacity

    While Osborne acknowledges the potential for automation, he says they currently rely on manual labour for much of their production process.

    However, they are actively exploring automation options, such as the recent acquisition of a robot arm to assist with laser welding.

    Lance Dickerson, cofounder and MD of Revov
    The fundamental flaw in SA’s renewable power investment

      24 Apr 2024

    Balancell's dedication to innovation, quality, and local manufacturing has positioned them as a key player in the South African battery industry.

    Their unique approach to battery design, coupled with their commitment to data-driven insights and rigorous testing, sets them apart in the market.

    As the demand for energy storage solutions continues to grow, Balancell will play a significant role in meeting the needs of both local and international markets.

    Read more: battery, local manufacturing, EV, Lindsey Schutters
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Lindsey Schutters

    Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity

    Related

    Meta is making full use of its GPU investment by rapidly developing its AI offering in WhatsApp.
    WhatsApp taking the AI lead while Google and Apple stall on devices
     10 hours
    Sibanye-Stillwater has shed 8% of its workforce since January 2023
    11,000 jobs lost in 18 months at Sibanye-Stillwater
     2 days
    Todd Ashton, VP and head of South and East Africa at Ericsson MEA
    Ericsson VP on 5G's transformative potential for SA
     2 days
    Solly Malatsi may have no technology or ministerial experience, but will build on a strong policy foundation.
    Malatsi is fourth Minister of Communications in Ramaphosa presidency
     3 days
    Eskom gets Kusile Unit 5 boost to end load shedding
    Eskom gets Kusile Unit 5 boost to end load shedding
     1 Jul 2024
    The global mining industry is facing many challenges, but the cyclical nature gives hope for an upswing.
    PwC review of mining industry has hopeful tone despite challenges
     28 Jun 2024
    BHP is moving straight to electric to bypass Anglo hydrogen development.
    BHP skips hydrogen, turns to electric trucks after Anglo rejection
     27 Jun 2024
    Temu has had unprecedented success in online retail, but that may have come at a privacy cost.
    Temu app considered malicious malware in new US lawsuit [Updated]
     27 Jun 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz