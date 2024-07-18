BehindtheIMC: Steve Babaeko, X3M Ideas - "Be the superheroes in a Marvel film"

Steve Babaeko, CEO/chief creative officer X3M Ideas, will present the talk How to look challenges in the eye and stare back at the Nedbank IMC Conference on 19 September at the Focus Rooms, Modderfontein Johannesburg.

(Image supplied) Nigeria's Steve Babaeko, CEO/Chief Creative Officer X3M Ideas is a speaker at the IMC Conference this year

Bizcommunity, together with the Nedbank IMC Conference, will present exclusive profiles of the speakers running up to the event.

Babaeko believes that challenges come with opportunities and innovation. This has led to his recognition globally as a force in the Nigerian and West African creative space.

In 2023 he became the country’s, and region's first-ever Cannes winner, and he has been recognised on the continent and globally with numerous awards, including Adweek’s Top 100 Creatives in the World.

He also served on the Print and Publishing jury at Cannes this year and on the Grand Jury for the 2024 New York Festivals AME Awards as well as the 2019 Lisbon International Advertising Festival (Craft jury) and the Loeries in 2017.

Last year X3M Ideas was also named the African Agency of the Year at the African Cristal Awards in Morocco. It was also named the Luum Awards Independent Agency of the Year - the first time an African agency has won this award.

How would you describe yourself in one word?

Curious.

Why/how does that word reflect who you are?

I am driven by an insatiable curiosity that compels me to push myself and my team to extraordinary lengths in search of that one game-changing idea.

This relentless pursuit fuels my passion for understanding human behaviour.

I am constantly seeking to unravel the intricacies of what motivates people's decisions, always eager to learn more about the underlying factors that drive our choices.

What excites you the most about your industry?

The thrill of competition truly excites me.

In a world brimming with brands, each one is on a quest to emerge victorious, and that's where the excitement begins.

I liken our work to the superheroes in a Marvel film. We possess unique superpowers that we harness to bolster a brand's success.

By collaborating closely with brand owners, we imbue the brand with a winning edge. This process of transforming a brand into a market leader is incredibly exhilarating!

What trend, for you, is important for the industry and why?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a game-changer. I believe that AI will amplify our creative potential, giving our ideas bigger wings to soar higher and reach further than ever before.

By leveraging the power of AI, we can push the boundaries of innovation, unlocking new levels of creativity and exploring uncharted territories.

This technology empowers us to achieve more, turning imaginative concepts into groundbreaking realities.

What gives you the most satisfaction in your work?

Witnessing young talents blossom and evolve into masters of their craft is a source of immense pride and happiness for me.

Seeing them thrive after going through a rigorous process is deeply fulfilling.

The satisfaction I derive from nurturing their growth and watching their potential unfold is truly priceless.

There is no greater reward than knowing I've played a little part in their journey towards excellence.

What excites you about the upcoming IMC and being a speaker at the event?

⁠I have a deep love for Africa and consider myself a true son of the soil.

The chance to exchange ideas with my African brothers and sisters in Johannesburg is an opportunity I hold in the highest regard.

Engaging in these vibrant discussions allows me to connect with the rich tapestry of our shared heritage and collective aspirations.

It's a privilege to collaborate and contribute to the growth and innovation within our continent, and I look forward to attending.

What will you be talking about at the conference, without giving away too much?

I will be speaking on the topic, How to Look Challenges in the Eye and Stare Them Down to Win.

This subject encapsulates the essence of my life journey, reflecting the resilience and determination that have driven me to overcome obstacles and achieve success.

I am eager to share my story, imparting the lessons I've learned and the strategies I've developed along the way.

It’s an opportunity to inspire others to face their own challenges head-on and emerge victorious.

What is the most important lesson you have learned in your career?

⁠

One crucial lesson I've learned in my career is that perseverance pays off.

By hanging in there and pushing just a little harder, I can break down significant barriers and, in the process, chart new territory.

Given the above what advice do you have for a young person looking to enter the industry?

⁠To every young person embarking on this journey, I advise you to check your ego at the door, keep your heart open, and hold your head high.

Nedbank IMC 2024

In-person tickets to the Nedbank IMC 2024 on 19 September are sold out. Book your virtual ticket and you will automatically be added to the in-person waiting list should you wish to be upgraded if a space becomes available.

Virtual tickets are priced at R1,499 excluding VAT. For more information and to book, visit IMC.

The annual Nedbank IMC Conference is Africa’s foremost integrated marketing conference. This conference has more CMOs, senior marketers and agency leaders attending than any other in Africa and is relevant to anyone in the business of communication.

The Nedbank IMC is presented in association with MASA, in collaboration with the ACA, in partnership with the DMASA and is endorsed by the IAB.