South African cinema shines as 'Don’t Let's Go to the Dogs Tonight' receives critical acclaim at TIFF 2024

South African film and television production company Rose and Oaks Media’s latest feature film, Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight, has received raving reviews and critical acclaim at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Canada.

Zikhona Bali (Cast), Lexi Venter (Cast) and Embeth Davidtz (director). Image supplied

The film, directed by Embeth Davidtz, stands out as one of the major cinematic works of 2024, amongst other international films that were screened at the festival that wrapped up on 15th September.

Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight is based on the book of the same title, written by Alexandra Fuller, which is highly acclaimed and a New York Times Best Seller.

The film stars 8-year-old newcomer, Lexi Venter, as the lead character named Bobo. Embeth Davidtz portrays the role of Nicola, Bobo’s grief-filled mother. The film includes cast members; Zikhona Bali, Fumani N. Shilubana, Rob van Vuuren and Anina Reed who graced the festival’s red carpet this past weekend.

Davidtz expressed her excitement, “It is a heartwarming and remarkable moment to have my directorial debut being recognised as one of the best films at this year's TIFF. This recognition is a result of the hard work and joint effort of everyone who was involved in the project. I am incredibly appreciative of this honour and motivated to continue telling more authentic stories.”

Rose and Oaks Media, founded by Anele Mdoda, Frankie Du Toit, and Paul Buys, is a dynamic South African production company dedicated to creating authentic and compelling stories for international audiences.

Paul Buys, Anele Mdoda, Embeth Davidtz and Frankie DuToit. Image supplied

Known for its dedication to high-quality productions that resonate across borders, the company has positioned itself as a key player in both local and global entertainment industries. They are behind The Masked Singer South Africa, Ludik on Netflix and Ready, Steady, Cook South Africa, among others.

Paul Buys, producer at Rose and Oaks Media, commented: “We are filled with immense joy to see our film being received so well at an international stage. We are proud to have been a part of this prestigious film festival and to receive positive feedback from industry critics globally. This is a profound moment for all of us and it is truly an honour to represent the South African film industry so well.”

Executive producer at Rose and Oaks Media, Anele Mdoda, also shared, “Our hearts are beaming with pride following the exceptional reception that our film received during its screening at the TIFF. This is the start of many more brilliant international films and stories that Rose and Oaks Media is yet to be a part of.”

As Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight solidifies its presence as a world-class production, Rose and Oaks Media celebrates this milestone as a significant moment in showcasing South Africa’s authentic cinematic prowess on the global stage.