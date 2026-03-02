South Africa
Retail FMCG
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Hostex 2026DY/DXBizcommunity.comKrispy KremeFirexpoaHead Marketing ServicesConverge AfricaMANZI WaterScan DisplayBluegrass DigitalEpic OutdoorEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Smartfill captures 19% of cooking oil sales in informal retail as refill model drives brand switching

    Smartfill’s refill model has moved beyond pilot stage. In Tembisa’s informal retail channel, it is now capturing measurable category share and driving competitive brand switching.
    Issued by DY/DX
    2 Mar 2026
    2 Mar 2026
    Smartfill captures 19% of cooking oil sales in informal retail as refill model drives brand switching

    New performance data shows that Smartfill represents 19% of total cooking oil sales in large informal retail stores. Within the small-pack segment (under 2L), that share rises to 39% of total volume sold.

    This is not incremental growth, it is category disruption in a channel that accounts for roughly 40% of South Africa’s FMCG purchases.

    Southern Oil’s B-Well Omega 3 cooking oil demonstrates the impact clearly. Without any shelf presence in spaza stores, B-Well has grown from 0% to 19% market share through Smartfill dispensers alone. Within the under-2L segment, it holds 39% share.

    The refill format is not just adding distribution, it is creating new access and visibility for the brand.

    Smartfill captures 19% of cooking oil sales in informal retail as refill model drives brand switching

    A 571-customer survey conducted between October 2025 and February 2026 reveals the behaviour behind the numbers:

    • 40% of shoppers switched from competing brands
    • 38% chose to purchase their usual brand in refill format instead of packaged
    • 22% are repeat Smartfill customers

    Along with brand visibility, this combination of competitive switching, pack-to-refill conversion and repeat behaviour is what underpins the category share gains.

    Smartfill’s refill price points allow households to buy only what they need, when they need it. By lowering the upfront cost of packaged goods, the format reduces the financial risk of trial and supports mid-month purchasing patterns.

    Smartfill captures 19% of cooking oil sales in informal retail as refill model drives brand switching

    “What the data shows is that refill is not niche, it’s competitive in the mass market,” says Nevo Hadas, CEO of Smartfill. “We’re seeing customers move from competing brands, shift from packaged formats into refill, and come back again. That combination is what builds real category share.”

    For brands, Smartfill offers something the general trade has historically lacked: visibility into customer behaviour and measurable acquisition. For spaza owners, it drives additional footfall and consistent trade.

    As Smartfill expands across additional stores in Tembisa and rolls out in Zambia and other African markets, the refill model is demonstrating that it can do more than reduce packaging waste, it can reshape how brands compete in the informal economy.

    For more information on Smartfill, visit www.smartfill.store.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    DY/DX
    Rooted in the power of human centered design, digitisation and sustainability, DY/DX sees the challenges of the future as opportunities for businesses to expand and excel.
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz