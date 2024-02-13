Industries

    Searing political thriller Death of a Whistleblower holds celebrity Joburg premiere

    Issued by Known Associates Entertainment
    13 Feb 2024
    13 Feb 2024
    After a high-profile US Premiere screening this week at the Pan African Film Festival in Los Angeles, the Ian Gabriel-helmed political thriller, Death of a Whistleblower, will hold a prestigious Red Carpet South African Premiere at the Joburg Film Festival on 28 February, 2024.
    Emma Louw ‘Inez Robertson’ runs from Roodeplaat Military Barracks
    Emma Louw ‘Inez Robertson’ runs from Roodeplaat Military Barracks

    With a story by Ian Gabriel (Runs in the Family, Four Corners), written by Louis Viljoen and Marius Scholtz, Death of a Whistleblower is a topical, high-energy thriller that highlights the devastating risks faced by whistleblowers in South Africa. The film is produced by Tshepiso Chikapa Phiri for KAE (Known Associates Entertainment ) and is co-produced by Moroba Nkawe and Evod in association with Amazon Studios. “When Ian shared this film with me in 2018, I was thrilled that we would be creating homage to South African whistleblowers; little did I know that one of them would be my own uncle, murdered in 2021!” said Tshepiso Chikapa Phiri.

    When investigative journalist Luyanda Masinda narrowly survives the assassination of her whistleblower lover, she joins forces with his inside man Albert to expose the deep-rooted state capture of military assets by a corrupt and powerful South African security group expanding and promoting warfare in Africa and beyond.

    Luyanda ‘Noxolo Dlamini’ is close to uncovering the truth
    Luyanda ‘Noxolo Dlamini’ is close to uncovering the truth

    Inspired by the recent stories of real South Africa’s whistleblowers, the filmmakers have chosen the path of a fictional thriller to highlight the challenges and dangers faced by local whistleblowers over the past 25 years. “One cannot overestimate the courage of those who have risked life and limb to expose the corruption that pervades our society,” says Ian Gabriel. “The film is a homage to the few brave and principled truth tellers and journalists who continue to battle for the right to reveal truth in an age of unprecedented, manufactured reality.”

    The Tracker ‘Anthony Osiyemi’ moves in for the kill. Luyanda Masinda ‘Noxolo Dlamini’ is in his sights
    The Tracker ‘Anthony Osiyemi’ moves in for the kill. Luyanda Masinda ‘Noxolo Dlamini’ is in his sights

    Death of a Whistleblower had its world premiere at the recent Toronto International Film Festival where the programme note had this to say:
    Noxolo Dlamini delivers a potent performance with flawless command. Gabriel’s eye stays true to his trenchant study of his country’s evolving post-apartheid journey. Death of a Whistleblower offers a kinetic and provocative plunge into South Africa’s struggle over state capture and the sheer power of principled speech.

    Searing political thriller Death of a Whistleblower holds celebrity Joburg premiere

    The film stars 2023 SAFTA Best Actress Noxolo Dlamini (Jozi Gold, Silverton Siege) and Irshaad Ally (Suidooster, Four Corners), Sthandiwe Kgoroge (Shaka iLembe, Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom) and Deon Coetzee (Silverton Siege).

    The film will screen and release simultaneously on the same day on Amazon Prime’s streaming platform on 28 February, 2024.

    Trailer: https://vimeo.com/911519296 | Password: Dowb@2024

    Join the conversation: #DeathOfAWhistleblower #KnownForStory #JoburgFilmFestival

    Amazon, Deon Coetzee, Ian Gabriel, Known Associates Entertainment
