Saving Grace Education Group launches Biz Press Office

South Africa’s no.1 online home-school provider expands its reach with official Press Office launch.

A trusted leader in online education

As a SACAI-registered distance education provider, Saving Grace Education Group offers multiple curriculum pathways – including CAPS, Cambridge, and Special Needs programmes – ensuring every learner from Grade R to Grade 12 has access to recognised, structured, and personalised education.

SGEG has built a strong reputation as South Africa’s No.1 online homeschool and self-paced learning provider, with learners working from the safety and comfort of their homes while receiving the full support of qualified educators and innovative online resources.

Our mission and values

The organisation is driven by a vision to be the most trusted online education provider in South Africa. Its mission is to deliver affordable, accessible, and high-quality learning opportunities that empower learners to thrive academically and personally.

SGEG’s core values – Excellence, Accessibility, Flexibility, Integrity, Innovation, and Care – ensure that every learner is supported holistically.

Achievements and milestones

Successfully enrolling and supporting hundreds of learners across South Africa.



Expanding to three curriculum pathways, including tailored programmes for Special Needs learners.



Integrating the Canvas Learning Management System (LMS) for professional online delivery and progress tracking.



Maintaining 100% compliance with SACAI standards, including secure online invigilation through the Invigilator App.

Why families choose Saving Grace Education

Parents across South Africa are increasingly turning to online homeschooling due to challenges in securing placement at traditional schools, rising fees, and the growing need for flexibility. Saving Grace Education Group provides peace of mind with guaranteed placement, personalised learning support, and flexible pacing – ensuring that no child’s education is left to chance.

Connect with us

Website: www.savinggraceeducation.co.za

Email: az.oc.noitacudeecarggnivas@ofni

Phone: +27 (0)10 312 6394

Social Media: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok