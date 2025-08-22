South Africa
    Saving Grace Education Group launches Biz Press Office

    South Africa’s no.1 online home-school provider expands its reach with official Press Office launch.
    Issued by Saving Grace Education
    22 Aug 2025
    A trusted leader in online education

    As a SACAI-registered distance education provider, Saving Grace Education Group offers multiple curriculum pathways – including CAPS, Cambridge, and Special Needs programmes – ensuring every learner from Grade R to Grade 12 has access to recognised, structured, and personalised education.

    SGEG has built a strong reputation as South Africa’s No.1 online homeschool and self-paced learning provider, with learners working from the safety and comfort of their homes while receiving the full support of qualified educators and innovative online resources.

    Our mission and values

    The organisation is driven by a vision to be the most trusted online education provider in South Africa. Its mission is to deliver affordable, accessible, and high-quality learning opportunities that empower learners to thrive academically and personally.

    SGEG’s core values – Excellence, Accessibility, Flexibility, Integrity, Innovation, and Care – ensure that every learner is supported holistically.
    Achievements and milestones

    • Successfully enrolling and supporting hundreds of learners across South Africa.
    • Expanding to three curriculum pathways, including tailored programmes for Special Needs learners.
    • Integrating the Canvas Learning Management System (LMS) for professional online delivery and progress tracking.
    • Maintaining 100% compliance with SACAI standards, including secure online invigilation through the Invigilator App.

    Why families choose Saving Grace Education

    Parents across South Africa are increasingly turning to online homeschooling due to challenges in securing placement at traditional schools, rising fees, and the growing need for flexibility. Saving Grace Education Group provides peace of mind with guaranteed placement, personalised learning support, and flexible pacing – ensuring that no child’s education is left to chance.

    Connect with us

    Website: www.savinggraceeducation.co.za
    Email: az.oc.noitacudeecarggnivas@ofni
    Phone: +27 (0)10 312 6394
    Social Media: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok

    Saving Grace Education
    Saving Grace Education Group, SA’s No.1 Online Homeschool. SACAI-registered. Offering CAPS, Cambridge & Special Needs curricula, Grades R–12/Reception–A-Level, with flexible, world-class self-paced learning.
    Let's do Biz