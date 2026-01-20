South Africa
Tourism Tourism
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Cape Town TourismEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    SA Tourism invites businesses to showcase at ITB Berlin 2026

    SA Tourism invites tourism businesses to exhibit alongside Team South Africa at the South African Pavilion at ITB Berlin 2026, taking place from 3–5 March 2026 in Berlin.
    20 Jan 2026
    20 Jan 2026
    Source: South African Tourism
    Source: South African Tourism

    The opportunity allows businesses to exhibit alongside SA Tourism and fellow industry players on one of the world’s leading travel trade platforms, highlighting South Africa’s diversity of tourism experiences.

    ITB Berlin attracts tour operators, destinations, online booking platforms, accommodation providers, and tourism service suppliers from over 180 countries, making it a key platform for networking, market exposure, and trade engagement.

    Co-exhibiting at the South African Pavilion offers participants a strong collective presence, increased visibility, and a unified marketing approach, enabling individual businesses to amplify their offerings within a cohesive showcase of South Africa as a travel destination.

    Spaces are limited and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis—applications close on Friday, 23 January 2026.

    Tourism businesses interested in participating can apply via the application link. For enquiries, contact Mmabatho Seiphemo at ten.acirfahtuos@sohtabamm.

    SA Tourism is coordinating the stand and managing applications for participating companies.

    Read more: South African Tourism, SA Tourism, South Africa Tourism, travel trade, Tourism businesses, travel industry, tourism and travel
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz