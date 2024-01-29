Reckitt SA celebrates Top Employer 2024

Reckitt South Africa has been recognised as Top Employer again in 2024.

Being certified as a Top Employer showcases Reckitt’s dedication to a better world of work and exhibits this through excellent HR policies and people practices.

Reckitt have always shown that they care for the development and well-being of their people. By doing so, they collectively enrich the world of work.

“The recognition further affirms the company’s efforts of attracting some of the best talent in South Africa, where they can thrive whilst making a contribution in addressing some of the socio-economic challenges facing our country, through our purpose-led brands”, said Thozama Nene, HR director.

At Reckitt we are proud to play our part in the development of this great country. It is a role we have embraced for over fifty years in South Africa, through our commitment to a relentless pursuit of a cleaner and healthier world.

Nene concluded by challenging other companies to rise to the unemployment challenge facing South Africa. “Today, more than one in three young South Africans are without a job. As employers, we have a collective responsibility to try to ensure the next generation gets the opportunities we did. So what matters is not whether you are the top employer or not. What matters, is that all of us commit to doing all we can to create those opportunities.”