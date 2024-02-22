Industries

    Public enterprises minister to retire after elections

    By Wendell Roelf
    8 Mar 2024
    South Africa's Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan, will retire after this year's general elections on Wednesday, 29 May 2024.
    Source: Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan.
    Gordhan oversees state entities including struggling power utility Eskom and logistics firm Transnet, whose poor performances have dragged down economic growth in Africa's most industrialised economy.

    An anti-apartheid veteran, he has been in politics since the beginning of South Africa's democracy and previously served as finance minister.

    Reuters

