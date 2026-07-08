Prisa gets new president; announces first-of-its kind Africa-wide professionalisation initiative

Dr Caroline Azionya has been appointed the new president of the Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa (Prisa), succeeding Bradly Howland.

Pictured: Tsholofelo Dihutso (newly elected vice president, Bradly Howland outgoing president, and Dr Caroline Azionya, new Prisa president (Image supplied)

Howland, who has completed his term, will now shift his energy to a new mandate leading the rollout of the Africa Declaration on the Professionalisation of Public Relations and Responsible Communication, a founding charter that will be supported by professional bodies across the continent.

This follows the Institute's 69th Annual General Meeting held on Friday, 3 July 2026.

Mary Gearing takes up the role of president-elect, with Tsholofelo Dihutso stepping into the vice president role.

Dr Azionya assumes the presidency at a pivotal moment for the profession, as PRISA continues to strengthen professional standards, grow its membership, and expand its influence across Africa.

A distinguished career

A respected leader in the communications profession Azionya has built a distinguished career at the intersection of strategic communication, academia and professional practice.

Known for her commitment to ethical leadership, talent development and industry advancement, she has played an important role in shaping both the next generation of communication professionals and the broader evolution of the discipline.

"As Prisa enters this new chapter, we do so with renewed authority and a clear sense of purpose.

“My vision is to build on that by strengthening ethical leadership, advancing professional excellence and creating greater opportunities for communication practitioners across Southern Africa and the continent”, says Azionya.

“Together, we will ensure Prisa continues to shape a profession that earns trust and delivers meaningful impact."

"Leadership is about leaving an organisation stronger than you found it,” says outgoing president Howland.

“I have no doubt that Dr Caroline and the new leadership team will take PRISA to even greater heights, building on the momentum we've created and shaping an even more influential future for the profession. I am Dr Caroline’s biggest supporter and have full confidence in her vision and leadership”.

Continued support

While stepping down from the presidency, Howland will continue to support Prisa as past- president.

"Serving as Prisa president has been one of the great privileges of my career," says Howland.

"We set out to rebuild credibility, restore financial discipline and re-establish Prisa's relevance at a time when trusted communication has never mattered more.

“I'm proud of what we achieved together, but this was never a one-year project. It's a movement, and it now passes into excellent hands."

Institutional recovery and repositioning

Inaugurated at Prisa's 68th AGM in Sandton in June 2025, Howland's one-year term was defined by a focused programme of institutional recovery and repositioning.

Under his leadership, Prisa finalised a clean external financial audit, grew its membership base by 38% year-on-year, reset its Accredited Public Relations (APR) certification pipeline, and reactivated the Institute's membership of the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO), restoring practitioners' access to global standards and networks.

The Prims Awards, Prisa's flagship recognition platform, delivered its most successful edition to date under Howland's term, becoming the Institute's leading revenue driver.

A new partnership with Services Seta generated over R1.3m in project income through the PRP Candidacy Programme, placing graduates directly into member agencies.

The Prisms Summit also hosted the professionalisation roundtable that laid the early groundwork for the Africa Declaration.

Next chapter

Howland’s next chapter will focus on the Africa Declaration on the Professionalisation of Public Relations and Responsible Communication by establishing a continental recognition framework and pursuing pathways to statutory recognition for the profession, addressing ethics, disclosure, professional conduct and accountability to the public interest.

"The Africa Declaration is the strategic mandate of the Presidency," says Azionya, "We will work alongside Bradly and continental associations to realise this important initiative. Bradly is the best person to lead this important work, and he has my full support”.