Pepkor launches +more digital rewards programme

According to Statista’s 2024 data, 98.7% of South Africans accessed the internet using a mobile phone. Recognising the rewards/loyalty programme trend, Pepkor, which has a large retail store footprint in Southern Africa, has launched +more, a new digital loyalty programme spanning over 5,000 stores.

Image supplied

By introducing this digital platform, the company aims to make customers’ lives easier, allowing millions of value-conscious consumers to access instant savings, discounts, rewards on everyday purchases. Pepkor says it wants to make shopping even easier for its customers through the +more programme.

Barbara-Jeanne Slazus, head of loyalty at Pepkor, says "as South Africans continue to face mounting economic and social challenges, loyalty programmes are increasingly vital in helping everyone make ends meet. That’s why we’re so excited to introduce +more, a digital rewards programme that allows our customers to unlock unbeatable value across our diverse retail brands. +more is a game-changer in the loyalty space, designed to meet the evolving needs of the millions of households we serve, putting real savings back into our customers’ pockets. With 1.9 billion annual transactions, Pepkor can deliver meaningful value to South African consumers through +more."

Delivering meaningful value

The +more loyalty programme covers key categories like clothing, footwear, homeware, furniture, appliances, electronics, cellular and handpicked FMCG. Some of the key benefits include:

Exclusive, members-only deals and discounts available at over 5,000 stores across 15 different retail brands



Personalised data and airtime offers for members who purchased SIM cards at Pepkor stores



The chance to win a weekly R10,000 cash prize draw



Full digital sign-up and card, accessible via the +more app, website, WhatsApp, USSD and retail stores

A uniquely digital loyalty programme

A key differentiator of +more is its fully digital nature, making it easy for members to access benefits via multiple channels. Customers can register for the programme in under a minute via the +more mobile app, the +more website, USSD, WhatsApp or in-store. Members can then use their digital +more card to easily access +more benefits and exclusive deals however they choose to shop, whether online or at till-points nationwide if they prefer face-to-face interactions.

Pepkor says it’s investing significantly in face-to-face and digital customer behavioural technology to research and deeply understand South Africans across its retail brands.

"We’ve used behavioural technology to gather and analyse customer insights in real-time via Pepkor's Living Lab. Our research shows that South Africans prefer a convenient digital rewards card, instant savings across multiple retail brands, and access to relevant, personalised offers. So, we've built +more to meet those needs, with countless exciting benefits in the pipeline to help customers save money and shop more easily,” adds Slazus.

Pepkor says its vast retail network, which includes a store in nearly every South African town, allows for seamless integration of the +more programme across physical and digital touchpoints.

Slazus concludes, “The +more programme is flexible and scalable, enabling us to continuously enhance benefits and link new rewards to members' +more profiles over time. By delivering ongoing value and highly relevant offers informed by data analytics, Pepkor aims to drive strong engagement, foster long-term loyalty, and help alleviate the mounting financial pressure experienced by the majority of South Africans."