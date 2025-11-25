South Africa
Construction Property Development
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Parliament takes social housing regulator to task over stalled projects

    Stalled social housing projects, which together have more than 3,800 housing units, could take years to complete.
    By Matthew Hirsch
    25 Nov 2025
    25 Nov 2025
    Source: GroundUp/Tsoanelo Sefoloko. A large stalled social housing project next to the Bridge City shopping centre in KwaMashu, north of Durban. The developer was Instratin.
    Source: GroundUp/Tsoanelo Sefoloko. A large stalled social housing project next to the Bridge City shopping centre in KwaMashu, north of Durban. The developer was Instratin.

    “It will take us a few years to eradicate the entire list,” director-general of the national human settlements department, Alec Moemi, told Parliament on Wednesday, 19 November 2025.

    Out of the 52 projects being managed by the Social Housing Regulatory Authority (SHRA), 10 are on hold or blocked. More than 3,870 units still need to be completed, and a further 1,291 have been completed but do not have tenants.

    Social housing is rental-only accommodation for people earning between R1,850 and R22,000 a month. Developers receive a once-off grant from the Social Housing Regulatory Authority to subsidise the building costs, but rental amounts must be capped at R7,326 a month.

    Financial viability is the main reason the projects have not been finished, Parliament’s portfolio committee on human settlements heard on Wednesday. The SHRA plans to get additional funding and transfer projects to different developers.

    Review process underway

    Five of the stalled projects were being developed by Instratin, a company that attracted media attention earlier this year amid allegations that social-housing projects were not being maintained or secured correctly.

    Earlier this year, the SHRA Council resolved to “discontinue support for three social housing projects implemented by the Instratin Group”.

    Acting chief executive officer of the SHRA, Lebowa Letsoalo, said Instratin was performing “very well until Covid happened. Their own internal capacity became an issue”.

    Letsoalo said a “comprehensive review” will be done, and it will be decided which projects “have the potential to achieve successful delivery, provided additional funding is secured”.

    Council faces scrutiny

    SHRA chairperson, Pulane Thobejane, said the new council, which was appointed in January this year, was dealing with a “historical challenge”. “Let us be given a chance to apply our minds,” she asked MPs.

    “I don’t see a sense of urgency,” said committee chair Nocks Seabi (ANC). “As a board, you are appointed for three years, and the first year is gone. If that is the attitude, we will never resolve the issue,” he told Thobejane.

    He asked the SHRA to return early next year to report on the progress.

    Zelna Abader (MK Party) said the presentation revealed a “deeply entrenched structural failure”.

    “What stands out is not just a few isolated, stalled developments, but a pattern of systemic dysfunction that repeats across provinces, developers, contractors, and funding partners … It’s our communities that are losing hope.”

    Published originally on GroundUp.

    © 2025 GroundUp. This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: GroundUp

    GroundUp is a community news organisation that focuses on social justice stories in vulnerable communities. We want our stories to make a difference.

    Go to: http://www.groundup.org.za/
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz